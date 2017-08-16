WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair remains in critical condition following surgery
Flair, 68, is resting comfortably but 'not out of the woods' in Atlanta hospital
Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair is resting comfortably in an Atlanta hospital following surgery, but remains in critical condition.
WWE updated Flair's status during Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live, saying he's "not out of the woods" as of yet. Flair, 68, was admitted to a hospital on Saturday and placed in a medically induced coma two days later while awaiting surgery.
Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported Tuesday that Flair underwent colon surgery to remove a blockage. While the surgery was considered a success, Flair now faces a number of different health issues including kidney failure.
Flair's daughter, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair, posted a message on social media Tuesday thanking fans for their support.
Flair, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer who competed for 40 years within just about every wrestling promotion that mattered, continued to receive well wishes from his contemporaries in sports entertainment.
