WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair remains in critical condition following surgery

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair is resting comfortably in an Atlanta hospital following surgery, but remains in critical condition.

WWE updated Flair's status during Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live, saying he's "not out of the woods" as of yet. Flair, 68, was admitted to a hospital on Saturday and placed in a medically induced coma two days later while awaiting surgery.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported Tuesday that Flair underwent colon surgery to remove a blockage. While the surgery was considered a success, Flair now faces a number of different health issues including kidney failure.

Flair's daughter, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair, posted a message on social media Tuesday thanking fans for their support.

Hi guys, On behalf of my family and I, we want to THANK everyone for the prayers, texts, calls and support. Our Dad is a FIGHTER and your continued thoughts and prayers MEAN THE WORLD to us. 🙏🏻💜 We will update everyone when we have more information. 💪🏻😀❤️ A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

Flair, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer who competed for 40 years within just about every wrestling promotion that mattered, continued to receive well wishes from his contemporaries in sports entertainment.

Ric Flair only prayers,love and positive thoughts,now it's time to kick out because you can and you will always be "The Man" my brother. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 15, 2017

Back in the day I DDT'D you in Oklahoma City while in Mid South and we had great match. Time to kick out Ric Flair and finish the match!!!! — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) August 16, 2017

Thinking of @RicFlairNatrBoy as he recovers. I believe Ric has far more styling and profiling left to do in his lifetime. pic.twitter.com/FPn4lgphQ3 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 15, 2017