WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Matches, card, date, start time, rumors, kickoff show

We have come quite a ways since SummerSlam, but WWE is now gearing up for its next SmackDown Live pay-per-view as Hell in a Cell is set to go down live on Sunday, Oct. 8 from Detriot.

The event will begin with a kickoff show at 7 p.m. ET before the PPV itself starts at 8 p.m. Expect to see this card filled out a bit more by WWE over the next few weeks, though what is already booked for the show appears to be quite a nice start.

2017 WWE Hell in a Cell matches

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon (Hell in a Cell): This has been a slow-building rivalry, but it hit a fever pitch when Owens laid out McMahon's father, chairman Vince McMahon, on SmackDown. Business should pick up further in the coming weeks.

United States Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Baron Corbin: Styles and Corbin have been verbally jousting and irking one another for weeks, and Corbin officially issued his challenge two weeks out.

WWE Championship -- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Mahal has now held the WWE title longer than Roman Reigns, Ric Flair and Chris Jericho, among others. Whether that is ridiculous to you or not is no matter, he's the champ going into Hell in a Cell and will not defend the title inside the structure. Is this when we finally get a title change?

Tag Team Championship -- The New Day (c) vs. The Usos (Hell in a Cell): This will be the final meeting in what has been a tremendous rivalry involving the two best tag teams in a company. It will also mark the first true tag team Hell in a Cell in the history of the structure.

Women's Championship -- Natalya (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: A(nother) Fatal 4-Way determined the No. 1 contender, and it was Flair coming out on top. Carmella was off TV recently, so perhaps they are building up a surprise cash-in.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode: Ziggler worked on his new disrespect gimmick as Roode missed consecutive weeks of television. By mocking entrances, it made sense that Ziggler would get called out by "Glorious" Roode, which is exactly what has happened.

Randy Orton vs. Rusev: This nonsensical rivalry is continuing now that each has a quick victory over the other. It should (hopefully) end at HIAC.

Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. The Hype Bros (Kickoff Show): Looks like WWE will use the PPV as the final straw in the Hype Bros tag team as a split has been teased for nearly two months.