WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 predictions: Expert analysis, matches, card, kickoff show

There will be plenty on the line Sunday at 2017 WWE Hell in a Cell, though the pay-per-view is not expected to feature the SmackDown brand's biggest title in the main event. Instead, a falls count anywhere Hell in a Cell match featuring Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon should close the show and end a long-running rivalry that will culminate in Detroit.

CBS Sports will be covering Hell in a Cell live on Sunday, but before we get to the big show, our experts break down the entire card and provide their analysis and prediction on who will win each match and how the PPV will play out.

2017 Hell in a Cell predictions

Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. The Hype Bros (Kickoff Show)

Brian Campbell: After many teases, the final breakup between Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder feels inevitable with a spin-off feud in tow. And while Gable and Benjamin have yet to prove they are on the level of American Alpha, it's too early to give them a meaningless defeat. Pick: Gable & Benjamin win

Adam Silverstein: Yeah, what he said. Pick: Gable & Benjamin win

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

AS: Orton did the job in putting over Jinder Mahal as WWE champion -- on three separate occasions -- so it would make sense for him to get something back in a series win over Rusev. But here's the problem: A loss to Orton would keep Rusev where he's been for years -- miring in mediocrity while losing to top stars with absolutely no direction. A victory for Orton is basically meaningless, while a loss could elevate Rusev a bit. I'm going to go out on a limb and predict an upset here in hopes that WWE does something with a talented performer. Pick: Rusev wins

BC: Despite Rusev's comedic success of late (with help from Aiden English), WWE simply hasn't given viewers much of a reason to care about this storyline, regardless of the star power. Because of that, it's difficult to tell whether this is just the beginning or the very end. Let's hope for the latter. Pick: Orton wins

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode

BC: The build for this feud feels eerily similar to Shinsuke Nakamura's debut program on the main roster earlier this year with the veteran Ziggler being used to put over a SmackDown newcomer. While that may end up being the long-term result, chapter one needs to go to the heel in order for there to be heat. Ziggler has done a decent job of late putting down everyone else's gimmick. But here's to hoping Sunday reveals more substance to the storyline. Pick: Ziggler wins

AS: You may not like Ziggler's new gimmick, but I do. It may feel repetitive, but it actually gives him something to do on the mic, and to his credit, it's been a strong showing from the former champion. Ziggler may never reach the main event picture again despite his tremendous ability both on the mic and in the ring, but he can be an impactful superstar if given the opportunity. This feud really could work long term, and I think there's at least another month in it. Roode going over would be a shame. Also, he is exponentially better as a heel. Pick: Ziggler wins

Women's Championship: Natalya (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

AS: I was thrilled that Natalya won the title because WWE absolutely torpedoed it around Naomi's waist by only having her fight Lana. There was no saving that reign. That said, Natalya is a transitional champion in this era. Ultimately, I do not think the title changes hands Sunday night no matter who actually wins the match. Flair will take the title at the Starrcade house show inside a steel cage as an homage to her father. Pick: Natalya retains the title

BC: It doesn't matter how we get there, but Flair needs the belt back around her waist for the SmackDown women's division to retain the credibility it has lost since the "superstar shakeup" following WrestleMania. It's uncertain whether Carmella and her briefcase will play a role in the finish in this one. If so, a cash-in feels too soon considering the longer-term storyline that could be in the cards for Charlotte and Carmella. Either way, how about we put the crown back on the rightful queen already? Pick: Flair wins the title

Hell in a Cell -- Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Usos

BC: In the old days, the presence of a cage signified the blow-off to a feud. And considering how brilliant these two teams have been in trading the titles over the past six months, Sunday's Hell in a Cell match feels like the rightful ending point. The New Day simply needs the belts less to stay at the level they currently are at. That should key you in on the direction of the finish. Pick: The Usos win the titles

AS: This has been my favorite feud in WWE since WrestleMania, and I contend it is the second-best in that span only to Roman Reigns-Braun Strowman. Every segment and every match between these teams has been top quality. They are not just the two best on SmackDown or in WWE but wrestling in the world today. Period. OK, with all that out of the way, onto the match. I have a sneaking suspicion there is a certain large tag team on its way to the SmackDown brand, and if that's the case, you need a face champion for them to go against and ultimately defeat. Also, this title has changed hands so much, it's time for a retention. Pick: The New Day retains the titles

United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Baron Corbin

AS: As long as the WWE title is around Mahal's waist, the entire male singles division on the show is going to be screwed up. This match could help smooth things over. While Styles is a deserving and tremendous champion, he should obviously be competing for the WWE title in the main event of PPVs. Corbin has also been completely buried since winning Money in the Bank, and an argument can be made that he was not ready for the briefcase in the first place. All of that can be corrected if Corbin goes over Styles on Sunday. It would provide an additional month feud for both superstars, or Styles could simply turn and jump right toward the WWE title, particularly if Mahal retains his strap. Corbin could then feud with Nakamura or any number of singles competitors. There is no one in WWE right now better positioned to rebound from a loss than Styles. Pick: Corbin wins the title

BC: The constant presence of Tye Dillinger in this feud has been a bit confounding, mostly because it has prevented Styles and Corbin from building much chemistry together in or out of the ring. One can give credit for Styles' promo during Tuesday's go-home episode, painting Corbin as a loser who can't capitalize on opportunities. But that has been the lone highlight of this build. If WWE has confidence that Corbin still has a bright future, he's going to need a big win. Styles' promo very much seemed to set the table for that. Pick: Corbin wins the title

WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

BC: WWE has exhausted every possible dishonest heel finish in recent months to keep the belt around the waist of Mahal. Not only have his promos been stale but each match has summoned a feeling of Groundhog's Day. The main reason all along seems to have surrounded the economic impact Mahal's reign might have on India, which is a new market the company has been trying to expand to. Mahal and the Singh Brothers are set to tour the country in the next week. You do the match. Pick: Mahal retains the title via disqualification

AS: Hate to simply drop "what he said" again, but yeah, what he said. Simply put, Mahal has been a failure as champion. WWE could've had just as much success by making him the United States champion in a more believable storyline but instead decided to sacrifice the top title in professional wrestling for a few months as an attempt to get over in India. This is a lose-lose match for WWE and the title because Mahal is not strong enough to put Nakamura over as first-time champion, and therefore, Nakamura neither loses nor gains anything despite the outcome of the match. I don't care how the match or the rivalry ends, I just hope WWE gets the championship off Mahal soon. Pick: Mahal retains the title

Hell in a Cell (Falls Count Anywhere): Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

AS: What a waste this would be if Owens does not come out on top. A victory for McMahon on such a big stage would be rare and fun, but as a character who never lets anything go, Owens cannot end this long-term feud on a losing note. He is arguably the top main event heel -- a term he hates -- in the company right now and should be competing at the top level. This was a nice way to get Owens to move on from the Styles feud, but a McMahon win would hurt Owens rather than elevated him. Pick: Owens wins

BC: Shane-O-Mac's track record of late for reentering the ring and delivering in big matches is impeccable. Expect nothing less than big spots and high intensity in this one, especially considering how much WWE has invested (including Owens' memorable beatdown of Vince McMahon on Sept. 5) in putting over KO as the top pure heel in the company. The added stipulation of "falls count anywhere" only adds more options to the daredevil Shane's playbook. Pick: Owens wins