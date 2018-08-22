WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 matches, card, location, date, start time, rumors, predictions

Just one month after SummerSlam, WWE will be back with the 2018 edition of Hell in a Cell, a dual-branded pay-per-view set to air live from San Antonio, Texas, on Sept. 16. Though SummerSlam was expected to be the end of the road for a number of WWE's top-tier storylines, in all actuality, the show actually set the stage for the second half of the year with many rivalries set to continue at the first PPV of the fall.

There is still a ways to go until the entire card is built out, but let's take a look at the matches that have been announced and our projections for the rest. The event is anticipated to last between 4-5 hours with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before Hell in a Cell starts one hour later at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing Hell in a Cell along with WWE's two October events over the next few weeks, so be sure to stick with us.

2018 WWE Hell in a Cell matches

Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse: The first match announced for the event, this immediately follows Miz's diabolical win over Bryan at SummerSlam via brass knuckles smuggled to ringside by Maryse. It will be interesting to see how this mixed tag team match unfolds considering Maryse is just a few months post-pregnancy, and Bella said just a few months ago that she was officially retired.

2018 WWE Hell in a Cell predictions

WWE Championship (Hell in a Cell) -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe: This feud has gotten exceedingly personal, and there is no better way to book a resolution than a cell match between the two long-time rivals.

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens: This is a tough prediction considering The Shield just reformed, and Owens just lost easily to Braun Strowman at SummerSlam. However, there is a dearth of heels on Raw, Strowman should not get a title match until he cashes in, and we predict the other members of Reigns' group to be otherwise occupied on the show. There is also the potential for a six-man tag team match involving The Shield.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch: This could wind up being another cell match, but that would be quite an escalation for a rivalry that has just begun. Flair should dispatch of Carmella in her mandated rematch on Tuesday, which opens up this opportunity for Lynch. This could also wind up being another triple threat match should Lynch get involved with Carmella's match.

Raw Women's Championship -- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Alexa Bliss: The problem here is that Bliss had her arm in a sling on Monday night, which leads one to believe that a rematch would not be in the cards for her. But if not Bliss, who exactly would step up to fight Rousey as a heel on Raw? A member of the Riott Squad? Alicia Fox? The only other option I see is Mickie James, who has been absent for quite some time.

Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre: This feud needs to get wrapped up, and this match makes the most sense. It would be a fantastic showing between these four, though it would be a shame for the intercontinental title to not be defended on the show.

Bobby Lashley vs. Elias: This was teased so much that it appeared ready to go down at SummerrSlam, except Lashley never showed up.

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton: Though Orton did not interfere in Hardy's latest title match, aggression between these two continued after SummerSlam. I could certainly see a stipulation match here, but I'm not sure putting them in the cell would make sense.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- New Day (c) vs. Bludgeon Brothers: With the titles changing hands in a no-disqualification match on Tuesday, it would make sense for a rubber match to go down at the pay-per-view. However, both The Bar and The Good Brothers have stated they deserve to be No. 1 contenders.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The B-Team (c) vs. The Revival OR Authors of Pain: The B-Team has been on an amazing run, but they have also run through the entire division. It does look like The Revival is going to get another opportunity, but that could come before the PPV. If so, AoP should dispatch Titus Worldwide by then and be primed to take over the division.

No predictions at this time: Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Rusev, The Usos, Braun Strowman, among others.