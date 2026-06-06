WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2026: Results and full brackets heading into Night of Champions

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments have started. WWE has unveiled brackets for both tournaments, with heavy hitters such as Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan, Oba Femi and Jade Cargill, last year's women's winner, in the mix.

Last year's update to the format arguably made the tournaments more important than ever before. Not only are the winners crowned King and Queen of the ring, alongside some legendary names, but they also earn world title shots at WWE's second biggest show of the year, SummerSlam. The story behind the King and Queen of the Ring stretches from June until the first weekend of August, crossing Raw, SmackDown and Night of Champions before culminating with two world titles at SummerSlam.

The quarterfinals feature fatal four-way matches. Advancing superstars must win singles matches in the second and final rounds to receive their coronation. The opening rounds feature two superstars from Raw and SmackDown in each four-way match.

The first match in the men's and women's tournaments took place on the first Monday Night Raw of June. Oba Femi crushed Intercontinental champion Penta, Solo Sikoa and Carmelo Hayes to advance. Iyo Sky became the first women's superstar to lock a semifinal spot by knocking off Roxanne Perez, Giulia and Lash Legend. That week on SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez advanced to face the aforementioned winners from their respective divisions.

Take a look below at the tournament schedule and results ahead of Night of Champions and SummerSlam, taking place on June 27 and Aug. 1 weekend, respectively.

King of the Ring tournament bracket

WWE

King of the Ring tournament matches

Quarterfinals

Oba Femi def. Penta, Solo Sikoa, and Carmelo Hayes via pinfall (Raw, June 1)

def. Penta, Solo Sikoa, and Carmelo Hayes via pinfall (Raw, June 1) Dominik Mysterio def. Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, and Damian Priest (SmackDown, June 5)

def. Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, and Damian Priest (SmackDown, June 5) Seth Rollins vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Talla Tonga vs. Ricky Saints

Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Royce Keys vs. Finn Balor

Semifinals

Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio

TBA vs. TBA

Finals (Night of Champions)

TBA vs. TBA

Queen of the Ring tournament bracket

WWE

Queen of the Ring tournament matches

Quaterfinals

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green

Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill

Iyo Sky def. Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Lash Legend via pinfall (Raw, June 1)

def. Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Lash Legend via pinfall (Raw, June 1) Raquel Rodriguez def. Bayley, Jacy Jane, and Kiana James via pinfall (SmackDown, June 5)

Semifinals

Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez

TBA vs. TBA

Finals (Night of Champions)

TBA vs. TBA