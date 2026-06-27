WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2026: Winners, results and full brackets as Oba Femi, Iyo Sky earn crowns

Two new names have marked their place in history. Oba Femi earned the King of the Ring title on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, defeating Jey Uso for the honor. In the Queen of the Ring final, Iyo Sky defeated Liv Morgan. As a result, both Femi and Sky have earned world title matches at SummerSlam.

The quarterfinals featured fatal four-way matches. Advancing superstars had to win singles matches in the second and final rounds to receive their coronation. The opening rounds featured two superstars from Raw and SmackDown in each four-way match.

Femi locked his spot by overcoming interference from The Judgement Day in his matchup with Dominik Mysterio. "The Ruler" delivered a brutal beating to both Mysterio and JD McDonagh on Raw to advance. Uso advanced by defeating main roster rookie Je'Von Evans, the latter of whom exceeded expectations by making it to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Sky became the first finalist for the Queen of the Ring when she beat Raquel Rodriguez. She'll meet women's world champion Morgan, who aims to carry top titles on both brands. Morgan got a crucial assist in her semifinal match with Charlotte Flair after Jade Cargill's squad seriously damaged Flair's leg.

Sky has already called her shot for the world title match at SummerSlam, declaring for a rematch with Morgan for the women's world title. Femi, sits in an interesting place for a decision. He can choose to target world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns or the newly crowned WWE champion Sami Zayn.

Take a look below at the tournament schedule and results from this year's action.

King of the Ring tournament matches

Quarterfinals

Oba Femi def. Penta, Solo Sikoa, and Carmelo Hayes via pinfall (Raw, June 1)

def. Penta, Solo Sikoa, and Carmelo Hayes via pinfall (Raw, June 1) Dominik Mysterio def. Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, and Damian Priest (SmackDown, June 5)

def. Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, and Damian Priest (SmackDown, June 5) Je'Von Evans def. Seth Rollins, Talla Tonga, and Ricky Saints via pinfall (Raw, June 8)

def. Seth Rollins, Talla Tonga, and Ricky Saints via pinfall (Raw, June 8) Jey Uso def. LA Knight, Royce Keys, and Finn Balor (SmackDown, June 12)

Semifinals

Oba Femi def. Dominik Mysterio via pinfall (June 15)

def. Dominik Mysterio via pinfall (June 15) Jey Uso def. Je'Von Evans via pinfall (SmackDown, June 19)

Finals (Night of Champions)

Oba Femi def. Jey Uso via pinfall

Queen of the Ring tournament matches

Quaterfinals

Liv Morgan def. Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Chelsea Green via pinfall (Raw, June 8)

def. Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Chelsea Green via pinfall (Raw, June 8) Charlotte Flair def. Jade Cargill, Lyra Valkyria, and Sol Ruca (SmackDown, June 12)

def. Jade Cargill, Lyra Valkyria, and Sol Ruca (SmackDown, June 12) Iyo Sky def. Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Lash Legend via pinfall (Raw, June 1)

def. Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Lash Legend via pinfall (Raw, June 1) Raquel Rodriguez def. Bayley, Jacy Jane, and Kiana James via pinfall (SmackDown, June 5)

Semifinals

Iyo Sky def. Raquel Rodriguez via pinfall (Raw, June 15)

def. Raquel Rodriguez via pinfall (Raw, June 15) Liv Morgan def. Charlotte Flair via submission (SmackDown, June 19)

Finals (Night of Champions)

Iyo Sky def. Liv Morgan via pinfall