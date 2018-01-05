WWE Mixed Match Challenge teams: Male and female partners for Facebook show

WWE is always looking for unique and innovative ways to connect with its audience, and they did just that with the recent announcement of the "Mixed Match Challenge." This single-elimination tournament will feature teams comprised of male and female competitors from Raw and SmackDown Live, and in maybe the most innovative twist of this all for WWE, the 12 episodes will be available to watch exclusively on Facebook Watch. The Facebook Watch platform is quickly growing in popularity, so WWE is looking to capitalize on that with the presentation of the first-ever Mixed Match Challenge tournament.

The winning team of the tournament after the 12 episodes will have won $100,000 to donate to a charity of their choosing.

Since the announcement of the event, the WWE Universe quickly began to speculate which male and female competitors from each brand could be paired up with one another. For example, the common fantasy booking of a team out there involved pairing together Nia Jax and Braun Strowman, two of the most dominant forces on the Raw brand.

Unfortunately for most fans, Jax and Strowman were not slotted together as a team, but the "Monster Among Men" did get himself a partner that most were pretty pleased with in Raw women's champion Alex Bliss.

WWE has announced the team of Strowman and Bliss from Raw, as well as a few others as we inch toward the beginning of the Mixed Match Challenge, with general managers Kurt Angle of Raw and Daniel Bryan of SmackDown Live revealing the pairings.

The updated list can be viewed below.

WWE Mixed Match Challenge teams

Male Competitor Female Competitor Brand Braun Strowman Alexa Bliss Raw Bobby Roode Charlotte Flair SmackDown Live Finn Balor Sasha Banks Raw Rusev Lana SmackDown Live

The WWE Mixed Match Challenge will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch, following the SmackDown Live broadcast on USA.