WWE Mock Draft: Selecting rosters for SmackDown, Raw ahead of the official WWE Draft

WWE will be making its brand split officially official once again beginning Friday as the WWE Draft kicks off on SmackDown (Fox) and continues the following Monday on Raw (USA Network). Considering the last brand split in 2016 was such a success and started out quite well until the company panicked due to declining ratings and instituted the "Wild Card Rule" following WrestleMania 35, there is excitement being built around SmackDown and Raw actually looking and feeling different in the future.

And as anyone would do knowing a sports or sports-like draft is forthcoming, we here at CBS Sports decided to hold a mock draft of WWE superstars. We split our combat sports team up between our writers (Brian Campbell, Brent Brookhouse) and editors (Adam Silverstein, Jack Crosby) and made 20 selections each.

Considering we do not know the rules WWE will employ, we made our own -- and made them quite flexible. We did not take titleholders into consideration. Ronda Rousey, John Cena, The Undertaker and Cain Velasquez (who we did not know would be in WWE at the time we held the mock draft) were not to be selected as part-timers or infrequent contributors. We did allow Brock Lesnar to be chosen as he is frequently the champion (and ended up winning the WWE title one day after we held the draft).

Tag teams comprised of individual superstars (Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, for example) and/or superstars with managers (Shinsuke Nakamura with Sami Zayn) could be kept together or split apart either for draft or usage purposes. That was at the discretion of the draftees. However, established tag teams (The Usos, for example) must be kept together. Three-person groups could also be kept together in order to ensure as many superstars as possible made our rosters in the 40 total selections. Obviously there were plenty still left in the free agency pool, but we could not allow the draft to go on forever.

The draft was held in a snake format with overall pick numbers in parenthesis next to each selection. We have broken down the draft in two ways. First, you can see the round-by-round selections below. In the following table, you can look at how the rosters stack up by division. Superstars can fill more than one division based on how WWE has used them.

And now, onto the mock draft ...

WWE Mock Draft: Round by round

Round SmackDown (BC, BB) Raw (AS, JC) 1 Brock Lesnar (1) Daniel Bryan (2) 2 Sasha Banks (4) Roman Reigns (3) 3 AJ Styles / The OC (5) Becky Lynch (6) 4 Seth Rollins (8) "The Fiend' Bray Wyatt (7) 5 Kofi Kingston / New Day (9) Asuka & Kairi Sane (10) 6 Charlotte Flair (12) Andrade w/ Zelina Vega (11) 7 Buddy Murphy (13) The Usos (14) 8 Kevin Owens (16) Ricochet (15) 9 The Miz (17) Samoa Joe (18) 10 Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (20) Aleister Black (19) 11 Braun Strowman (21) Randy Orton / FTRKO (22) 12 Drew McIntyre (24) Chad Gable (23) 13 Bayley (25) Bobby Lashley (26) 14 Ali (28) Ember Moon (27) 15 Baron Corbin (29) Shinsuke Nakamura (30) 16 Erick Rowan & Luke Harper (32) Rey Mysterio (31) 17 Cedric Alexander (33) Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville (34) 18 The IIconics (36) Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler (35) 19 Rusev (37) Cesaro (38) 20 Elias (40) Ruby Riot (39)

WWE Mock Draft: Division by division