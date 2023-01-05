WWE is heading to London, England for its first major event in two decades. WWE Money in the Bank will take place at the O2 Arena on Saturday, July 1, marking the first time WWE has aired a premium live event or pay-per-view in the country since 2003.

WWE has not held an event of this scale in England since 2003's "Insurrextion" PPV in Newcastle. Insurrextion was headlined by Triple H vs. Kevin Nash (with Shawn Michaels) for the vacant world heavyweight championship. All three superstars have since retired from in-ring performing with Triple H and Michaels being promoted to chief content officer and senior vice president of talent development creative, respectively.

The Money in the Bank event generally features a men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder match. The matches feature multiple superstars competing to retrieve a briefcase hanging over the center of the ring. The briefcase holder is rewarded with a championship match at a time and location of their choosing over the next year.

WWE's most recent visit to the United Kingdom was for September's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. It was the first U.K. stadium show since 1992's SummerSlam headlined by The British Bulldog vs. Bret Hart and featuring the likes of "Macho Man" Randy Savage and The Ultimate Warrior.