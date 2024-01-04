WWE continues to emphasize major international events and Toronto is the latest city added to the calendar. Money in the Bank will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on July 6 as one of three shows WWE will produce in the venue that weekend.

Money in the Bank anchors a weekend also featuring Friday night SmackDown and NXT Heatwave taking place on July 5 and July 7, respectively. All three events will take place in the Scotiabank Arena. The announcement marks the first time that Money in the Bank will be hosted by Toronto.

"Toronto is an amazing city with a passion for sports entertainment," WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque said in a press release. "We're excited to bring Money In The Bank to Canada for the first time, as we continue to lock down the most globally focused schedule in company history."

WWE is indeed looking outwards when it comes to flagship shows. There are four major international shows currently announced for the first eight months of 2024. Elimination Chamber: Perth takes place in Australia on Feb. 24, WrestleMania Backlash is set for Lyon, France and the first Bash in Berlin is scheduled for Aug. 31.

The Money in the Bank event traditionally features two Money in the Bank multi-person ladder matches, one for the men's division and one for the women's division. The superstar who retrieves the briefcase is entitled to a championship match of their choosing at any time in any place for one calendar year.