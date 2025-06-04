WWE Money in the Bank takes place on Saturday and kicks off the next phase of the wrestling year. The man and woman who win their respective ladder matches to take control of the Money in the Bank contract become centerpieces in storytelling as fans wait to see when they'll call their shot for an immediate title match.

Winners of the contract are nearly guaranteed to go on and become champions. Nineteen of 25 men's cash in attempts have been successful, while women have a 100% success rate at 7 of 7.

However, the main excitement from Money in the Bank comes from the suspense of waiting for the contract holder to decide the right moment to take their shot.

With such a big event on the way, CBS Sports wrestling experts Brent Brookhouse and Shakiel Mahjouri sat down to pick the best potential winners from the men's (Brookhouse) and women's (Mahjouri) ladder matches. Let's take a look at our picks.

Best potential men's Money in the Bank ladder match winners

Participants: Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, Seth Rollins, Andrade, El Grande Americano

1. Seth Rollins -- It's a boring pick for the best possible winner, but Rollins is the biggest name in the match and the man with the most direct storyline reasoning to win. Rollins is on a mission to reshape WWE into his vision, and becoming champion is a part of that plan. Winning Money in the Bank puts Rollins in a position to pull the trigger on executing the next phase of his vision. Given the no-disqualification rules, Rollins has Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed available to run interference, though men like CM Punk, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso could look to cost Rollins the match.

2. El Grande Americano -- What would be more fun than this mysterious luchador winning one of WWE's biggest prizes? In all seriousness, there are times when Money in the Bank needs to lean into the fun. Would Americano/Chad Gable winning the briefcase lead to a successful cash-in down the road? Almost certainly not. But the journey of him holding the briefcase would be worth it purely based on the television that would come from it. If not Rollins, El Grande Americano should be Mr. Money in the Bank.

3. LA Knight -- Knight would be a popular choice to win the match. WWE never truly made the most of the period when his popularity was at its highest, but fans would be into the idea of Knight holding the briefcase. There's also a chance that WWE could have Knight successfully cash in at some point down the road, unlike Americano. WWE missed the boat on having Knight win the big one when he was hottest, but a Money in the Bank win is a solid consolation prize.

Best potential women's Money in the Bank ladder match winners

Participants: Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Naomi

1. Roxanne Perez -- Perez might be the most high-risk choice, but she's also the superstar who benefits most from wielding the briefcase. Ripley and Bliss are established stars who can be inserted into a world title match at any time. The same is true for Naomi to a lesser extent. Having Giulia or Vaquer win instantly validates them, but they're world-traveled stars with an existing fan base. They don't need the briefcase to legitimize them. Perez, 23, might be young for the push, but her NXT run suggests otherwise. She's one of only three women, along with Charlotte Flair and Shayna Baszler, to have two NXT women's title reigns.

2. Alexa Bliss -- Bliss is a viable winner, especially if WWE integrates her into the Wyatt Sicks. The faction recently returned to television after their memorable debut dissolved into a forgettable first run. The Wyatt Sicks are now focused on SmackDown's tag team division. It's a step down from what fans initially expected, but having some gold in the group might benefit them. Having Bliss and her briefcase on board would be even better. It creates unique opportunities for cash-in teases and cryptic messages targeting WWE's women's champions.

3. Stephanie Vaquer -- Vaquer and Giulia are neck-and-neck in terms of who deserves the briefcase more. WWE treated Vaquer a little more favorably in NXT, making her the only simultaneous NXT women's and women's North American champion. If WWE wants an instant new women's main event player, Vaquer fits the bill a little better right now than Giulia does.