A big money match takes place at WWE Money in the Bank. Undisputed WWE champion John Cena and world heavyweight champion Jey Uso are in opposite corners, engaging in a blockbuster tag team match.

Rhodes returned to WWE on May 24, rescuing Uso from Cena and Paul, and setting this match in motion. Rhodes, in his first appearance since losing the undisputed title at WrestleMania, immediately reignited his rivalry with Cena. The two parties settle the score on Saturday.

The tag team match is a big deal, but don't overlook the pay-per-view's namesake. This year's Money in the Bank ladder matches feature several big hitters, including Seth Rollins on the men's side and Rhea Ripley among the women.

WWE Money in the Bank 2025: Breaking down the best potential winners for men's and women's ladder match Brent Brookhouse

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for each match.

Watch 2025 WWE Money in the Bank

Date: June 7, 2025

Location: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Watch live: Peacock

2025 WWE Money in the Bank match card

Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Penta vs. El Grande Americano vs. Andrade (Money in the Bank ladder match)



Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. John Cena and Logan Paul



Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez (Money in the Bank ladder match)

Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch (Last Chance match)*

*If Lynch loses, she can no longer challenge Valkryia. If Valkyria loses, she must raise Lynch's hand.