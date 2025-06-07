WWE Money in the Bank 2025 start time, where to watch online, live stream, card, matches, match card
All the information you need to watch the WWE Money in the Bank live event in Inglewood, California
A big money match takes place at WWE Money in the Bank. Undisputed WWE champion John Cena and world heavyweight champion Jey Uso are in opposite corners, engaging in a blockbuster tag team match.
Rhodes returned to WWE on May 24, rescuing Uso from Cena and Paul, and setting this match in motion. Rhodes, in his first appearance since losing the undisputed title at WrestleMania, immediately reignited his rivalry with Cena. The two parties settle the score on Saturday.
The tag team match is a big deal, but don't overlook the pay-per-view's namesake. This year's Money in the Bank ladder matches feature several big hitters, including Seth Rollins on the men's side and Rhea Ripley among the women.
Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for each match.
Watch 2025 WWE Money in the Bank
Date: June 7, 2025
Location: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
Watch live: Peacock
2025 WWE Money in the Bank match card
- Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Penta vs. El Grande Americano vs. Andrade (Money in the Bank ladder match)
- Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. John Cena and Logan Paul
- Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez (Money in the Bank ladder match)
- Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch (Last Chance match)*
*If Lynch loses, she can no longer challenge Valkryia. If Valkyria loses, she must raise Lynch's hand.