It's time for one of the most dramatic events of the year in WWE. The promotion heads to New Orleans for the annual Money in the Bank event that features two title matches as well as the pair of ladder matches.

To win the match, one of the six participants must climb the ladder to unhook the briefcase that hangs over the ring. The man and woman to do so will be guaranteed a world title match of their choosing that can be cashed in at any time over the next calendar year.

The men's field is loaded on Saturday as it will feature Bron Breakker, Je'Von Evans, Penta, Trick Williams, CM Punk and Kevin Owens. The women's field is just as stacked with Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Roxanne Perez, Jacy Jayne, Lash Legend and Tiffany Stratton.

There are two title matches also set on Saturday as world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns will defend his crown against LA Knight. Plus, WWE women's champion Stephanie Vaquer faces two combatants in a triple threat match against Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Money in the Bank. The event streams live on ESPN Unlimited on Oct. 10, with the main card starting at 6 p.m. ET.

2026 WWE Money in the Bank matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight: After a memorable match between Reigns and Penta in Mexico City, Knight sprung an attack on the world heavyweight champion. It was a stern reminder that the title defense with Penta was a brief detour, and that Knight had unfinished business with the champ. Once Raw concluded, WWE confirmed Reigns vs. Knight for Money in the Bank.

Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Bron Breakker vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Penta vs. Trick Williams vs. CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens: Triple threat qualifying matches determine this year's Money in the Bank competitors. Breakker beat Rey Mysterio and Ethan Page to qualify. Evans punched his ticket by overcoming Big Cass and Austin Theory. Penta, who replaced Solo Sikoa, beat Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee to qualify. Williams joined the fray after upsetting Randy Orton and Rey Fenix. The most high-profile inclusion in the match is two-time briefcase holder Punk, who beat Finn Balor and Gunther. Owens secured the final spot after quelling Johnny Gargano's spirited performance, although Owens should thank Randy Orton for removing Cody Rhodes from the equation.

Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Lash Legend vs. Tiffany Stratton: Ruca and Vice were the first two participants confirmed for the women's ladder match. Ruca beat former women's intercontinental champions Lyra Valkyria and Maxxine Dupri. Vice followed that up by edging out NXT women's champion Kelani Jordan and WWE women's intercontinental champion Raquel Rodriguez. Then Perez beat Iyo Sky and La Catalina to qualify. Jayne and Legend captured the next two spots. The final slot went to Tiffany Stratton, who beat Candice LeRae and Tatum Paxley.

Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed: Who is the biggest, baddest man on Raw? WWE fans will soon find out. Femi has had his fair share of problems with The Vision lately. At Money in the Bank, he'll get Reed, the group's powerhouse, all to himself.

WWE Women's World Championship -- Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan or Becky Lynch: There's a three-superstar rivalry brewing on Raw. With the rivalry brewing and no clear title challenger, Lynch and Morgan will wrestle each other for the right to face Vaquer.