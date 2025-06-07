Winning the Royal Rumble guarantees you a world title match, but winning Money in the Bank virtually guarantees you'll become champion. On Saturday, one man and one woman will retrieve the Money in the Bank briefcases suspended above the ring.

In the men's match, Seth Rollins has made his presence to the rest of the competitors felt. Rollins and his enforcers Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker attempted to take out the likes of LA Knight, Penta and Andrade on the final episode of SmackDown before Money in the Bank. Rolls in planning a hostile takeover to enact his vision for the promotion once he becomes a world champion again.

In the women's match, the field seems wide open. Three recent NXT callups are set to get a taste of PPV action when Roxanne Perez, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer take to the skies. They will have to battle with some of the most established stars in the promotion like former champions Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss as well as Naomi.

Elsewhere, one of the featured matches of the night pits the two men's world champions against each other in a tag team match. WWE champion John Cena is set to team with Logan Paul as the two take on world heavyweight champion Jey Uso and former WE champion Cody Rhodes. Cena spoiled Uso's title defense against Paul at Saturday Night's main event two weeks ago, which spurred Rhodes' return from a lengthy time away. Now, those four men are set to battle it out while seeds could be planted for potential showdowns at SummerSlam.

The only title match booked for Saturday night sees a rematch between friends turned rivals when Lyra Valkyria defends the women's intercontinental championship against Becky Lynch. The two first squared off at Backlash with Valkyria seemingly stealing a win away from Lynch with a rollup. Lynch then laid out Valkyria in the aftermath and has continued to attempt her takedown on the mic in recent weeks. Now, the two look to settle the score for good in Los Angeles.

With all the scheduled action, let's take a look at who the CBS Sports experts are picking for all four matches at Money in the Bank.

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 predictions

Men's Money in the Bank ladder match -- Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Seth Rollins vs. Andrade vs. El Grande Americano

Look, Seth Rollins is probably the correct pick here. He has every storyline reason to be the man who wins the briefcase and goes on to cash in and work toward his "vision" of what WWE should look like. And, with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed having his back, Rollins has plenty of firepower to help him get the win. But I'm going with the longshot. El Grande Americano winning would provide the most entertainment of any winner, with Chad Gable and Americano having to continue the ruse while holding one of the most powerful objects in all of WWE. Rollins can get to the logical endpoint of this phase of his story without the briefcase, and there are plenty of people who can cost Rollins the match (CM Punk, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn). Beyond Rollins, the best option is El Grande Americano, and that's who I'm going with. Pick: El Grande Americano wins -- Brent Brookhouse

Rollins and Knight are better picks, but WWE might lean into the friction between Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. The wedge between them has gotten worse since Fatu won the United States championship. Sikoa could use the threat of a cash-in to try to rein Fatu in. If nothing else, it's an opportunity for WWE to salvage Sikoa's momentum, which started faltering after Fatu's debut and crashed after losing to Reigns in January. Pick: Solo Sikoa wins -- Shakiel Mahjouri

Women's Money in the Bank ladder match -- Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer

The more I think about it, the more Bliss makes for an intriguing briefcase holder. Reuniting her with the Wyatt Sicks creates an opportunity for a unique run. The group could serve as her agents, stalking champions and neutralizing threats. The threat of a cash in would be palpable every time the lights go out. Bliss and the Wyatt Sicks have struggled with momentum since returning to WWE. Bliss winning benefits more than just herself, and I think WWE senses that. Pick: Alexa Bliss wins -- Mahjouri

I think Vaquer or Giulia are the "correct" winners as new blood to the main roster who are among the best in the world. That said, this feels like Naomi's year. Naomi has found new life as a heel, being a more interesting character than simply "feeling the glow" as a babyface. Letting her continue to build momentum with the key to a title shot feels like a solid play as her issues with Jade Cargill continue. WWE loves to have a foil for their briefcase holders and this all sets up well for Naomi. Pick: Naomi wins -- Brookhouse

Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. John Cena & Logan Paul

The only right call here is for Rhodes and Uso to get the win. Cena should be scrambling to maintain power, not winning tag matches that ultimately don't benefit him. Paul doesn't need a win. What is needed is for Rhodes and Uso to get one over on Cena and build the story in meaningful ways. Booking doesn't need to be difficult, just make the correct decisions and move forward. Pick: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso win -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

I don't see a world where Lynch loses to Valkyria on consecutive pay-per-views. Having Valkyria go over once in a terrific match elevated her, but Lynch is due for a big singles win. I'm mostly curious to see if Lynch will begin folding into her husband Rollins' new group, or if WWE will keep their villainous runs independent. Pick: Becky Lynch wins the title -- Mahjouri

WWE has done a great job of building up Valkyria as a credible player at a championship level. There's no reason for her to lose this match. Lynch doesn't need a secondary title, even if it's just for the "history" of saying she won it. This feels like a match where Lynch wins, but I'm picking with my heart here and saying the correct thing to do is to give Valkyria the win and have a part of her character being that she simply has Lynch's number. Pick: Lyra Valkyria retains the title -- Brookhouse