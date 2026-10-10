WWE Money in the Bank 2026 results: Live updates, grades, winners headlined by pair of ladder matches

One of WWE's most exciting nights is set to go down Saturday when Money in the Bank comes to New Orleans. In a pair of ladder matches, one man and one woman will emerge with the Money in the Bank briefcase and the contract for a title shot at any time of their choosing contained within.

In addition to the men's and women's ladder matches, two titles will be on the line on Saturday. Roman Reigns will defend the world heavyweight championship against LA Knight. In the other title match, Stephanie Vaquer will put the women's world championship on the line against Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch in triple threat action.

There's one more match set for the card, with Oba Femi battling The Vision's Bronson Reed.

WWE Money in the Bank will be presented live on Saturday from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. It is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET with a kickoff show starting an hours earlier at 5 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited. CBS Sports will be with you the whole way through the event, providing updates and highlights as the action goes down in the live blog below. Be sure to check out our preview and predictions for each match before the show gets underway.

2026 WWE Money in the Bank match card

World Heavyweight Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight

-- Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight Bron Breakker vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Penta vs. CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens (Men's Money in the Bank ladder match)

Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend vs. Tiffany Stratton (Women's Money in the Bank ladder match)

Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed

Women's World Championship -- Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch