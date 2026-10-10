WWE Money in the Bank goes down Saturday from New Orleans with a card that is set to shape the fall and winter months for the promotion.

Two title matches are set for the event, with Roman Reigns defending the world heavyweight championship against LA Knight, and Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch challenging Stephanie Vaquer for the women's world championship in triple threat action. The winners of those matches will have plenty to worry about in the coming days, weeks and months because the winners of the Money in the Bank ladder matches will be hunting for the right moment to cash in their guaranteed shot at a title of their choosing.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 predictions: Match card breakdown with expert picks in New Orleans Brent Brookhouse

On the men's side of things, it will be Bron Breakker, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, Penta, CM Punk and Kevin Owens battling over the briefcase. For the women, it will be Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend vs. Tiffany Stratton.

In the night's other match, Oba Femi and Bron Breakker will meet in a clash of titans after a lengthy period of issues between Femi and The Vision.

Where to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2026

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026

Location: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

Watch live: ESPN Unlimited

ESPN Unlimited is complimentary with a Fubo subscription (Try for free).

WWE Money in the Bank match card

World Heavyweight Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight

-- Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight Bron Breakker vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Penta vs. CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens (Men's Money in the Bank ladder match)

Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend vs. Tiffany Stratton (Women's Money in the Bank ladder match)

Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed

Women's World Championship -- Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch