WWE news: Ronda Rousey stepping away from the company as she aims to begin a family

Ronda Rousey appears to be stepping away from the WWE spotlight for a bit. It's been rumored for some time now that Rousey would be leaving WWE action for a bit post-WrestleMania season in the hopes of beginning a family with husband and former UFC heavyweight fighter Travis Browne, and an Instagram post from Rousey on Monday very much confirmed those intentions as they head out on vacation.

Rousey, 32, signed with WWE in January 2018 -- debuting in surprising fashion at the Royal Rumble -- and went on to have one of the best rookie years, quite frankly, in pro wrestling history. She made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans where she teamed with Kurt Angle to take on the duo of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. At the SummerSlam event in August 2018 in Brooklyn, New York, Rousey captured the Raw women's championship from Alexa Bliss.

The ex-UFC women's bantamweight champion would reign with the Raw women's title right up until she was one of three women to make monumental history earlier this month. On April 7, Rousey was part of the first women's main event in WrestleMania history at WrestleMania 35 in MetLife Stadium where she defended her title in a winner-take-all bout against SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Rousey took her first loss as a member of the WWE roster in that bout after she was pinned by Lynch with a surprise crucifix.

Rousey will return to in-ring competition at some point in the future, as WWE has stated in the past that she's under contract until 2021.