WWE news, rumors: 2018 Mae Young Classic airing date, commentary team revealed
The Mae Young Classic will sport a different viewing format this year
Last year, WWE presented the inaugural Mae Young Classic, a tournament featuring female competitors from all over the world that concluded with Kairi Sane being crowned the historic winner by defeating fellow current NXT superstar and reigning women's champion Shayna Baszler. The company is set to run the Mae Young Classic back soon featuring a new crop of competitors, and on Wednesday, we learned of a few differences this year's tournament will bring.
Mae Young Classic airing date, commentary team
With the Mae Young Classic actually scheduled to begin taping over the course of the next two days, WWE released some valuable information in regards to this year's tournament on Wednesday. There will be some changes made to both the commentary team as well as how you can view this year's festivities.
The Mae Young Classic this year will feature a three-person commentary team consisting of lead WWE announcer Michael Cole, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Renee Young. During the inaugural tournament last year, Jim Ross and Lita handled the commentating duties.
But possibly the most important information released was the manner in which you can view the Mae Young Classic here in 2018. Last year, WWE taped the episodes in advance -- as they are again this year -- and experimented with a Netflix binge-watching approach by releasing all the matches, aside from the final, at once. This year, the initial episode of matches will air on Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. ET and will continue to air each Wednesday until the final two competitors are determined. As has been announced already, the finals of the Mae Young Classic will take place live on Oct. 28 during the groundbreaking all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution.
Additionally, a bracketology special will air on the WWE Network on Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. ET, with Mauro Ranallo and Phoenix breaking down the field.
Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.
