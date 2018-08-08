WWE news, rumors: 2018 Mae Young Classic airing date, commentary team revealed

The Mae Young Classic will sport a different viewing format this year

Last year, WWE presented the inaugural Mae Young Classic, a tournament featuring female competitors from all over the world that concluded with Kairi Sane being crowned the historic winner by defeating fellow current NXT superstar and reigning women's champion Shayna Baszler. The company is set to run the Mae Young Classic back soon featuring a new crop of competitors, and on Wednesday, we learned of a few differences this year's tournament will bring. 

Mae Young Classic airing date, commentary team

With the Mae Young Classic actually scheduled to begin taping over the course of the next two days, WWE released some valuable information in regards to this year's tournament on Wednesday. There will be some changes made to both the commentary team as well as how you can view this year's festivities. 

The Mae Young Classic this year will feature a three-person commentary team consisting of lead WWE announcer Michael Cole, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Renee Young. During the inaugural tournament last year, Jim Ross and Lita handled the commentating duties.

But possibly the most important information released was the manner in which you can view the Mae Young Classic here in 2018. Last year, WWE taped the episodes in advance -- as they are again this year -- and experimented with a Netflix binge-watching approach by releasing all the matches, aside from the final, at once. This year, the initial episode of matches will air on Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. ET and will continue to air each Wednesday until the final two competitors are determined. As has been announced already, the finals of the Mae Young Classic will take place live on Oct. 28 during the groundbreaking all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution

Additionally, a bracketology special will air on the WWE Network on Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. ET, with Mauro Ranallo and Phoenix breaking down the field. 

More WWE news, rumors

  • According to PW Insider, Hulk Hogan was backstage at the SmackDown Live show in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday night. Just another sign of WWE trying to gradually reintegrate the newly reinstated Hogan into the fold, even though his return and apology has been hit with a little bit of resistance
  • Tuesday it was announced that "Total Bellas" on E! has been renewed for a fourth season next year. The third season just wrapped up this past weekend, and it chronicled both the relationship drama between John Cena and Nikki Bella, as well as Daniel Bryan's emotional return to the ring. 
  • On Wednesday night's edition of NXT, the road to Brooklyn continues and Johnny Gargano will take on former champion Aleister Black in one-on-one action. Also, Vanessa Borne battles Taynara Conti with the final spot in the Mae Young Classic on the line; Ricochet competes in singles action; and former independent sensation Keith Lee makes his NXT television debut. 

