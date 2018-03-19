WWE news, rumors: AJ Styles dealing with injury, 'Greatest Royal Rumble' card

It may be hard to believe, but we're now less than three weeks away from WrestleMania 34 on April 8 in New Orleans. With WWE's biggest weekend of the year fast approaching, the news and rumors in professional wrestling are rapidly making the rounds. We at CBS Sports are here every weekday to keep you updated on some of the biggest headlines making the rounds. So, let's get to it and have a look at some of the stories out there for Monday, March 19.

AJ Styles dealing with pre-WrestleMania injury

According to PW Insider, WWE champion AJ Styles is dealing with some sort of unknown injury ahead of his much-anticipated title defense against Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura in New Orleans. While there are no details on the injury at the moment, the report does note that Styles is backstage at Raw in Dallas on Monday and expected to be evaluated by the WWE medical team.

While Styles was pulled from his scheduled SmackDown Live live event appearances over the weekend, he did appear at the Madison Square Garden show on Friday evening. However, it was during Friday night's MSG appearance where we received our first piece of evidence that Styles was nursing an injury ahead of the biggest show of the year. Teaming with his WrestleMania opponent against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Styles was written out of the match right at the beginning, only to return at the end to make the save, keeping his participation in the bout to a bare minimum.

If you were to poll wrestling fans on which match they're most looking forward to at WrestleMania 34, there is a very good chance the Styles vs. Nakamura showdown would win out; I know that it personally gets my vote. So, hopefully whatever the two-time WWE champion is dealing with is nothing serious so we can get what could likely be a performance for the ages from him on April 8 against one of his most dangerous opponents.

