WWE news, rumors: AJ Styles dealing with injury, 'Greatest Royal Rumble' card
It may be hard to believe, but we're now less than three weeks away from WrestleMania 34 on April 8 in New Orleans. With WWE's biggest weekend of the year fast approaching, the news and rumors in professional wrestling are rapidly making the rounds. We at CBS Sports are here every weekday to keep you updated on some of the biggest headlines making the rounds. So, let's get to it and have a look at some of the stories out there for Monday, March 19.
AJ Styles dealing with pre-WrestleMania injury
According to PW Insider, WWE champion AJ Styles is dealing with some sort of unknown injury ahead of his much-anticipated title defense against Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura in New Orleans. While there are no details on the injury at the moment, the report does note that Styles is backstage at Raw in Dallas on Monday and expected to be evaluated by the WWE medical team.
While Styles was pulled from his scheduled SmackDown Live live event appearances over the weekend, he did appear at the Madison Square Garden show on Friday evening. However, it was during Friday night's MSG appearance where we received our first piece of evidence that Styles was nursing an injury ahead of the biggest show of the year. Teaming with his WrestleMania opponent against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Styles was written out of the match right at the beginning, only to return at the end to make the save, keeping his participation in the bout to a bare minimum.
If you were to poll wrestling fans on which match they're most looking forward to at WrestleMania 34, there is a very good chance the Styles vs. Nakamura showdown would win out; I know that it personally gets my vote. So, hopefully whatever the two-time WWE champion is dealing with is nothing serious so we can get what could likely be a performance for the ages from him on April 8 against one of his most dangerous opponents.
- We learned more about the "Greatest Royal Rumble" card on Monday. WWE confirmed that the Saudi Arabia card on April 27 will include seven championship matches in addition to the historic 50-man Rumble bout that has already been announced. They are certainly stacking this card as much as they can; however, many were quick to point out the omission of the women on the card or in promotional materials as the company continues push the women's evolution.
- Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey continue to hit up Instagram to get everyone hyped up over their WrestleMania mixed tag team match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Simply seeing still pictures of two major names such as Rousey and Angle training in the ring together are enough to keep your interest in the match, so hopefully we get some videos released soon of the two prodigies working out with one another.
- Rumors swirled on Sunday that Mark Henry would be the latest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2018, and that is indeed the case. WWE confirmed the news that Henry, who has been a member of the WWE roster for over an astonishing 20 years, will be enshrined along with Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, Jeff Jarrett, Ivory, Hillbilly Jim, Kid Rock and Jarrius Robertson. Now, let's just hope a salmon jacket is on the wardrobe list.
- With two matches announced for Raw on Monday, chairman Vince McMahon promised on last week's show that universal champion Brock Lesnar will be in attendance after unexpectedly missing the last few weeks (for storyline reasons) despite advertising that he would be at those shows. Ronda Rousey is also expected to be Dallas on Monday night after missing last week's show. WWE had previously announced she would be on every Raw up until WrestleMania 34. In addition to the "Ultimate Deletion," Asuka will fight Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss in a non-title match. We will also learn whether Raw general manager Kurt Angle will allow Braun Strowman to compete for the Raw tag team titles in a 2-on-1 handicap match at WrestleMania.
- As it pertains to McMahon's promise of finally getting a Lesnar appearance on Raw this week, PW Insider reports that both Paul Heyman and Lesnar have been spotted in Dallas on Monday. So, it looks as if the WWE universal champion will be showing up to work now that Roman Reigns is "temporarily suspended" in storyline.
