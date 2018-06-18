WWE news, rumors: AJ Styles on WWE 2K19 cover, Paige allegedly assaulted after PPV
Styles has added another accomplishment to his list in WWE
The summer months have arrived, so for WWE and gaming fans, it's time to get hyped about this year's edition of the video game, WWE 2K19. On Monday, just hours after the Money in the Bank event concluded, we found out which phenomenal performer would be gracing the cover this year. That's where we begin our look at the biggest headlines making the rounds for Monday, June 18.
AJ Styles selected as WWE 2K19 cover star
Rumors began to surface last week, and on Monday, those whispers were confirmed. It was announced that none other than the reigning WWE champion Styles will grace the cover of WWE 2K19. Styles retained his WWE championship at Money in the Bank in a Last Man Standing match against Shinsuke Nakamura, and now he can enjoy this latest accomplishment in his storied career. You can have a look at this year's cover featuring Styles below.
Watching Styles rack up accomplishment after accomplishment in WWE is truly a sight to behold. As far back as three years ago, it was difficult for some to even fathom the thought of Styles ever performing on the WWE main stage, much less turning into the global star that he has become in his short time there. Since shockingly joining WWE in January 2016, Styles is a two-time WWE champion and two-time United States champion who has consistently put out stellar in-ring efforts that have made him popular with fans over the years. Now, he can add WWE 2K19 cover star to his list. While pre-order information for WWE 2K19 featuring Styles on the cover has yet to be revealed, Oct. 9 was confirmed as the worldwide release date during the press conference that was held on Monday.
More WWE news, rumors
- SmackDown general manager Paige was allegedly assaulted following the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday in Chicago. According to PW Insider, while leaving the arena premises in the passenger seat of a vehicle, Paige was "pie faced" by a fan -- think of it as someone putting their palm in your face -- by a fan who proceeded to make derogatory remarks about her weight. In an Instagram story, Paige wrote: "To the 'fan' that decided to pie face me through my car window and then tell me to "lose some weight Paige".. you inspired me to keep being myself and eat whatever the f I want. Good luck with your karma!"
- The picture for this year's New Japan Pro-Wrestling G1 Climax 28 tournament has become much clearer. Days after we learned the full list of participants for the annual heavyweight tournament, both the A and B blocks were revealed. CBS Sports has an in-depth look at this year's G1 Climax -- which begins on July 14 and runs through Aug. 12 -- and be sure to follow along as we update the results throughout the entire event.
- PW Insider reports that injured star Dean Ambrose was at the WWE Performance Center last week as he continues to rehab following surgery for a triceps tear he underwent in late 2017. They could not confirm if Ambrose had worked in the ring, but this is yet another sign that the former Shield member is getting closer to making his return.
- On Monday's edition of Raw, the fallout from Money in the Bank will be prevalent and the build to Extreme Rules will begin. WWE is teasing potential ramifications for Alexa Bliss after she successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Nia Jax during her match with Ronda Rousey; men's Money in the Bank winner Braun Strowman will begin his quest to take the universal championship from Brock Lesnar; the Seth Rollins-Elias feud over the intercontinental championship will be continuing after what could be considered a controversial finish in Chicago on Sunday; and Roman Reigns will apparently be looking for a new program after he disposed of Jinder Mahal at Money in the Bank.
