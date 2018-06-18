WWE news, rumors: AJ Styles on WWE 2K19 cover, Paige allegedly assaulted after PPV

The summer months have arrived, so for WWE and gaming fans, it's time to get hyped about this year's edition of the video game, WWE 2K19. On Monday, just hours after the Money in the Bank event concluded, we found out which phenomenal performer would be gracing the cover this year. That's where we begin our look at the biggest headlines making the rounds for Monday, June 18.

AJ Styles selected as WWE 2K19 cover star

Rumors began to surface last week, and on Monday, those whispers were confirmed. It was announced that none other than the reigning WWE champion Styles will grace the cover of WWE 2K19. Styles retained his WWE championship at Money in the Bank in a Last Man Standing match against Shinsuke Nakamura, and now he can enjoy this latest accomplishment in his storied career. You can have a look at this year's cover featuring Styles below.

Watching Styles rack up accomplishment after accomplishment in WWE is truly a sight to behold. As far back as three years ago, it was difficult for some to even fathom the thought of Styles ever performing on the WWE main stage, much less turning into the global star that he has become in his short time there. Since shockingly joining WWE in January 2016, Styles is a two-time WWE champion and two-time United States champion who has consistently put out stellar in-ring efforts that have made him popular with fans over the years. Now, he can add WWE 2K19 cover star to his list. While pre-order information for WWE 2K19 featuring Styles on the cover has yet to be revealed, Oct. 9 was confirmed as the worldwide release date during the press conference that was held on Monday.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

More WWE news, rumors