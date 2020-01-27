WWE news, rumors: AJ Styles, Sasha Banks injury updates post-Royal Rumble 2020, Edge return details

The 2020 men's Royal Rumble match drew rave reviews after an emotional rollercoaster that saw Brock Lesnar dominate the early action, WWE legend Edge make a shocking return to in-ring action and Drew McIntyre rise to certifiable WrestleMania main-eventer status by winning the entire 30-man contest. It also saw multi-time champ AJ Styles taken out of the match in surprisingly unceremonious fashion, and that was apparently due to injury. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Styles had suffered a shoulder separation during the bout just prior to his elimination. Pro Wrestling Sheet reported it had received confirmation of the injury, and there are no details on the severity at this time nor how long Styles may be on the sidelines.

That elimination came following Styles taking a spear from Edge which he attempted to sell with a backflip. As Styles hit the canvas, he landed on the point of his shoulder and quickly began carrying his arm as though he was injured. An ensuing brawl with Baron Corbin was cut short, and moments later, Edge tossed Styles over the top rope for the elimination where he was immediately swarmed by officials and medical staff.

With WWE embarking on the Road to WrestleMania that begins with the Royal Rumble, a severe injury could potentially sideline Styles for the biggest event of the year. He has wrestled on all four WrestleMania cards since debuting for WWE in 2016, losing to Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 32 before picking up wins over Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton in the last three years, respectively.

