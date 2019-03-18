WWE news, rumors: AJ Styles signs new contract, 2019 Hall of Fame Warrior Award recipient announced
Styles has been with WWE since 2016, and will be for the foreseeable future
AJ Styles is not going anywhere. Monday, the former two-time WWE champion coyly announced on his Twitter account that he has re-signed with the company while simultaneously showing off the new Styles family puppy (he's adorable). News of Styles agreeing to a new deal with WWE after months of speculation regarding his future was first reported on Monday by PW Insider. The length of Styles's new deal is not known at this time.
Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.
Styles, 41, joined WWE in January 2016, appearing as a surprise entrant into the Royal Rumble match in the No. 3 slot after years of wondering whether the former TNA and IWGP heavyweight champion would ever make the move as he continued to age. Not only has Styles succeeded in the WWE world over the years since his arrival, but he's thrived as one of the company's biggest stars as he's held the WWE title on two separate occasions. His most recent run with the top championship on the SmackDown Live brand lasted 371 days before he dropped the title to reigning champion Daniel Bryan in November 2018. Styles is also a former two-time holder of the United States championship.
With a new contract in hand, Styles can now enjoy his future with WWE, which includes a dream one-on-one encounter with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, April 7 in MetLife Stadium.
More WWE news, rumors
- WWE announced on Monday that longtime corporate employee Sue Aitchison will be this year's recipient of the Warrior Award at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday, April 7. Aitchison has worked for WWE for 30 years and has played an integral part in the company's charitable efforts, including serving in a key role within its partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
- The Ring of Honor world title match for the G1 Supercard on Saturday, April 6 inside Madison Square Garden is official. ROH announced on Monday that world champion Jay Lethal will be putting his title on the line in a triple threat ladder match against challengers Matt Taven and Marty Scurll. This past Friday at the ROH 17th Anniversary show, Lethal and Taven wrestled to an old-school, one-hour draw, and afterward, Scurll emerged and staked his claim to a future title shot.
- According to PW Insider, WWE has scooped up another notable independent talent as former Impact Wrestling X-Division champion DJZ has reportedly agreed to a deal with the company. In addition to his extensive work with Impact Wrestling, DJZ has competed and made a name for himself in some of the more prominent independent wrestling companies on the scene including MLW, EVOLVE and Progress. After seven years with Impact, he announced that his deal with the company had expired on Dec. 31, 2018.
-
WrestleMania 35 weekend events, schedule
WrestleMania weekend will again be jam-packed with shows for wrestling fans
-
WWE WrestleMania 35 matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE WrestleMania 35 in the New York area
-
2019 NXT TakeOver: New York match card
The card for the TakeOver event before WrestleMania 35 is beginning to take shape
-
Ali bucking stereotypes during rise
Ali bucked the trend of Muslims being portrayed on TV as the 'bad guy'
-
List of WWE PPVs, events for 2019
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2019
-
SD recap: Vince gives Kofi a chance
Kingston faces a daunting task next week if he wants to get his WWE title opportunity