WWE news, rumors: AJ Styles signs new contract, 2019 Hall of Fame Warrior Award recipient announced

AJ Styles is not going anywhere. Monday, the former two-time WWE champion coyly announced on his Twitter account that he has re-signed with the company while simultaneously showing off the new Styles family puppy (he's adorable). News of Styles agreeing to a new deal with WWE after months of speculation regarding his future was first reported on Monday by PW Insider. The length of Styles's new deal is not known at this time.

Styles, 41, joined WWE in January 2016, appearing as a surprise entrant into the Royal Rumble match in the No. 3 slot after years of wondering whether the former TNA and IWGP heavyweight champion would ever make the move as he continued to age. Not only has Styles succeeded in the WWE world over the years since his arrival, but he's thrived as one of the company's biggest stars as he's held the WWE title on two separate occasions. His most recent run with the top championship on the SmackDown Live brand lasted 371 days before he dropped the title to reigning champion Daniel Bryan in November 2018. Styles is also a former two-time holder of the United States championship.

This is the newest member of my family. Also, I’ve signed a new contract with the WWE. What a cute little guy. pic.twitter.com/PNqh9shgTH — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 18, 2019

With a new contract in hand, Styles can now enjoy his future with WWE, which includes a dream one-on-one encounter with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, April 7 in MetLife Stadium.

