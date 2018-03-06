WWE news, rumors: Alberto Del Rio return questions, new titles coming soon?

With WWE Fastlane set to take place this Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, we're inching closer towards the annual spectacle that is WrestleMania, taking place this year in New Orleans. During this busy time of the year in professional wrestling, the news and rumors are steadily making the rounds, and we at CBS Sports are here every weekday to keep you updated on the latest happenings in the business. Let's have a look at some of the biggest headlines for Tuesday, March 6.

Alberto Del Rio pays a visit to WWE headquarters

Could we actually be in for yet another WWE return for Alberto Del Rio? Well, believe it or not, we very well may be. Per a report from PW Insider, the former world heavyweight champion was in Stamford, Connecticut, last week to film content for an upcoming project on Rey Mysterio. While visiting WWE headquarters, it's reported that Del Rio also met with Vince McMahon, so the likely assumption is that the two discussed a potential return to the company with the Mexican star's current contract with Impact Wrestling set to expire shortly.

A WWE return for Del Rio probably would not go over well with a lot of fans who are familiar with his sketchy history, but as Mike Johnson from PW Insider also noted, McMahon simply has always had a soft spot for him in all aspects. And as we're all very well aware, when McMahon has his mind set on something, there's no convincing him otherwise; so if he does desire to have Del Rio back in the company as a performer, then it'll happen despite anyone's opinion.

Del Rio's first stint with WWE ended in 2014 after an alleged altercation with an employee backstage. He would make a surprising return a little over a year later, defeating John Cena clean at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view to end Cena's United States championship reign. Del Rio's most recent departure from the company came in 2016 when he negotiated his own release following a wellness policy violation, but his second stint with WWE may be most remembered for his tumultuous real-life relationship with women's superstar Paige as the two frequently made negative mainstream headlines.

