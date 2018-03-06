WWE news, rumors: Alberto Del Rio return questions, new titles coming soon?
Vince McMahon reportedly met with the departed Mexican star last week
With WWE Fastlane set to take place this Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, we're inching closer towards the annual spectacle that is WrestleMania, taking place this year in New Orleans. During this busy time of the year in professional wrestling, the news and rumors are steadily making the rounds, and we at CBS Sports are here every weekday to keep you updated on the latest happenings in the business. Let's have a look at some of the biggest headlines for Tuesday, March 6.
Alberto Del Rio pays a visit to WWE headquarters
Could we actually be in for yet another WWE return for Alberto Del Rio? Well, believe it or not, we very well may be. Per a report from PW Insider, the former world heavyweight champion was in Stamford, Connecticut, last week to film content for an upcoming project on Rey Mysterio. While visiting WWE headquarters, it's reported that Del Rio also met with Vince McMahon, so the likely assumption is that the two discussed a potential return to the company with the Mexican star's current contract with Impact Wrestling set to expire shortly.
A WWE return for Del Rio probably would not go over well with a lot of fans who are familiar with his sketchy history, but as Mike Johnson from PW Insider also noted, McMahon simply has always had a soft spot for him in all aspects. And as we're all very well aware, when McMahon has his mind set on something, there's no convincing him otherwise; so if he does desire to have Del Rio back in the company as a performer, then it'll happen despite anyone's opinion.
Del Rio's first stint with WWE ended in 2014 after an alleged altercation with an employee backstage. He would make a surprising return a little over a year later, defeating John Cena clean at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view to end Cena's United States championship reign. Del Rio's most recent departure from the company came in 2016 when he negotiated his own release following a wellness policy violation, but his second stint with WWE may be most remembered for his tumultuous real-life relationship with women's superstar Paige as the two frequently made negative mainstream headlines.
More WWE news, rumors
- In another report from PW Insider, the WWE cruiserweight division will be adding some gold post-WrestleMania season. As the 205 Live brand continues to thrive under the direction of Triple H, tag team championships for the 205-pounders will apparently be revealed after the busy season for WWE comes to a close. This would give WWE three sets of tag team titles, in addition to the Raw and SmackDown tag championships.
- Monday night on Raw, "Woken" Matt Hardy challenged Bray Wyatt to a "Ultimate Deletion" match set to take place at the infamous Hardy Compound. People have been wondering whether the unique match can work as well in WWE as it did in Impact Wrestling, and to help matters there, it looks as if Hardy is getting the band back together.
- The September 1 "All-In" independent super show being presented by Cody and The Young Bucks now has an official venue. On the latest "Being the Elite episode, the trio announced the event is set to take place in Chicago -- which has long been the rumored destination -- inside the Sears Centre Arena. With a capacity of 11,218, it'll be interesting to see if they can hit the attendance goal they initially set of 10,000.
- Tuesday night on the Fastlane go-home edition of SmackDown Live, Randy Orton takes on Jinder Mahal ahead of Orton's U.S. title match against Bobby Roode on Sunday, and WWE champion AJ Styles goes one-on-one with Dolph Ziggler in a small preview of the six pack challenge coming at Fastlane.
