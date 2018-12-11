WWE news, rumors: Becky Lynch sets sights on WrestleMania 35 main event vs. Ronda Rousey

As SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch continues to soar in popularity, the pleas from fans to place her in the main event of WrestleMania 35 against Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey are becoming more and more prevalent. Given the feud between the champions both on television and -- maybe more importantly -- on social media, the notion of a Lynch vs. Rousey main event inside MetLife Stadium on April 7 continually makes more and more sense, and Lynch herself has her sights firmly set on that goal.

Lynch made an appearance on "Ariel Helwani's MMA Show" on Monday, and she passionately explained how badly she wants her and Rousey to share that spotlight on the biggest stage pro wrestling has to offer come this spring.

"That's my goal. That's all I can think about, that's all I want ... I'm living it right now," Lynch said. "It's what I wake up thinking about, it's what I go to bed thinking about. If I had a vision board, that would be on my vision board. But the possibility is ... I think it's right there, right? And for no other reason thank I think it's the fight people most care to see, right?"

Even in the year 2018, sadly enough, there will be naysayers out there opposed to seeing women compete in the final match of WrestleMania. But the truth of the matter is that, when you look at the entire landscape of the main roster, it's undeniably possible Lynch vs. Rousey could close the grandest stage of 'em all in April. Peeking at both the Raw and SmackDown products while even attempting to peer into the future, there don't appear to be any male feuds taking place right now or that could develop that carry as much mainstream intrigue as seeing these two finally go at one another. The opportunity is there for WWE to make the history most fans are looking for, and quite frankly, it'd be foolish not to take advantage.

This Sunday at WWE TLC, both women will be defending their respective titles. Lynch will put her Smackdown women's title up for grabs in a triple threat bout against Charlotte Flair and Asuka, while Rousey will defend the Raw women's title against Nia Jax.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

More WWE news, rumors