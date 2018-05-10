WWE news, rumors: Booker T on Hulk Hogan return, Daniel Bryan discusses what he had planned

Hulk Hogan potentially making a return to WWE some time in the near future has been a hot topic of discussion as of late, with a plethora of present and past superstars weighing in on the matter. There is a contingent out there that would like to see Hogan get a chance at redemption, and another fellow WWE Hall of Famer has added himself to that group. That's where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines for Thursday, May 10.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

Booker T weighs in on Hulk Hogan return

WWE Hall of Famer and part-time broadcaster Booker T recently addressed the Hogan return topic on his "Heated Conversations" radio show, and the former Harlem Heat member believes that the former WWE champion should be afforded the opportunity to redeem himself with WWE. Hogan has been away from the company since 2015 when racial remarks he made surfaced, but Booker T thinks Hogan should just apologize and everyone should move forward.

"I got to talk about it because my twitter's been blowing up. It's like a phone ringing off the hook. I got to weigh in on this and I've weighed in on it before," Booker T said. "The only thing Hogan can do is, apologize and atone for it and we move forward. Everyone deserves a second chance."

Offering up a sincere apology and moving along echoes the sentiment recently expressed to CBS Sports by another fellow Hall of Famer and former WCW superstar, Bill Goldberg. Goldberg told our "In This Corner" podcast that Hogan should be given the chance to address the WWE locker room on the matter and let the chips fall where they may, basically.

For the most part, there seem to be two sides to this Hogan coin. One side believes a simple apology after a few years should be enough to mend the fences, while the other vehemently is of the belief Hogan should be nowhere near WWE ever again. Booker T is on the former.

More WWE news, rumors