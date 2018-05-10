WWE news, rumors: Booker T on Hulk Hogan return, Daniel Bryan discusses what he had planned
The Hall of Famer would like to see Hogan get a second chance
Hulk Hogan potentially making a return to WWE some time in the near future has been a hot topic of discussion as of late, with a plethora of present and past superstars weighing in on the matter. There is a contingent out there that would like to see Hogan get a chance at redemption, and another fellow WWE Hall of Famer has added himself to that group. That's where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines for Thursday, May 10.
Booker T weighs in on Hulk Hogan return
WWE Hall of Famer and part-time broadcaster Booker T recently addressed the Hogan return topic on his "Heated Conversations" radio show, and the former Harlem Heat member believes that the former WWE champion should be afforded the opportunity to redeem himself with WWE. Hogan has been away from the company since 2015 when racial remarks he made surfaced, but Booker T thinks Hogan should just apologize and everyone should move forward.
"I got to talk about it because my twitter's been blowing up. It's like a phone ringing off the hook. I got to weigh in on this and I've weighed in on it before," Booker T said. "The only thing Hogan can do is, apologize and atone for it and we move forward. Everyone deserves a second chance."
Offering up a sincere apology and moving along echoes the sentiment recently expressed to CBS Sports by another fellow Hall of Famer and former WCW superstar, Bill Goldberg. Goldberg told our "In This Corner" podcast that Hogan should be given the chance to address the WWE locker room on the matter and let the chips fall where they may, basically.
For the most part, there seem to be two sides to this Hogan coin. One side believes a simple apology after a few years should be enough to mend the fences, while the other vehemently is of the belief Hogan should be nowhere near WWE ever again. Booker T is on the former.
- During his recent appearance on "Talk is Jericho," the recently-cleared Daniel Bryan was very upfront about his plans if the company didn't let him back into the ring. He admitted the rumors were true that he was ready to head to promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor and CMLL, and even talked up his intention to become the perfect foil for Bullet Club on the various circuits.
- Speaking of Jericho, why was he so suddenly pulled from his advertised casket match against The Undertaker at the Greatest Royal Rumble and placed in the 50-man match instead? Per Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter [subscription required and recommended], Jericho was removed from the bout not long after he informed McMahon that he would once again be appearing for New Japan. Mere hours after being upfront about his future appearances in Japan, Jericho was reportedly told that the Prince of Saudi Arabia personally requested Rusev be inserted back into the match.
- Big Cass may be in some hot water with company officials not long after he was just cleared to return to the ring. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, during the segment on SmackDown Live last week in which he pummeled a little person impersonating Bryan, things went a little too far. Cass was apparently told to leave the beat down at one big boot, but he took things further by repeatedly punching the actor. While he inquired about the spot beforehand, he was told not to follow through with it -- even by Vince McMahon himself.
