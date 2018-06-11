WWE news, rumors: Brock Lesnar UFC update, fan fave to return at Money in the Bank?

WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar is expected to head back to UFC when he does eventually drop the Raw-brand title, and as the summer months hit, that appears as if it will be the case. UFC president Dana White recently added fuel to the fire that is that speculation, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines making the rounds for Monday, June 11.

Brock Lesnar done with WWE this summer?

When it was revealed that Lesnar had signed a new deal with WWE the day after he stunningly retained his title over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, one odd aspect of it all was that no terms of the contract were released. More specifically, no one was made aware as to how long the new deal would run. However, the UFC president may have revealed when Lesnar will finish up with his latest venture in pro wrestling, while at the same time confirming he's set to get his former heavyweight champion back.

Speaking to TMZ, White said that he believes Lesnar's current contract with Vince McMahon and Co. runs through the end of August. Naturally, this should accelerate the speculation that Lesnar will finally drop the championship that he has now held longer than any other performer in the modern era -- breaking the record formerly held by CM Punk -- at SummerSlam. As for who he may finally do the honors for on his potential way out, that's still up in the air. Presently, the two most popular choices are Roman Reigns finally slaying the beast, while intercontinental champion Seth Rollins -- one of the hottest performers in the world right now -- has also emerged as a popular selection.

On the heels of revealing when he believes Lesnar's deal is up, White dumped the rest of his proverbial gasoline tank on the rumors that Lesnar could face off with former light heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones upon his return to the Octagon.

