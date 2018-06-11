WWE news, rumors: Brock Lesnar UFC update, fan fave to return at Money in the Bank?
UFC president Dana White looks to be eyeing Lesnar's return to the Octagon
WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar is expected to head back to UFC when he does eventually drop the Raw-brand title, and as the summer months hit, that appears as if it will be the case. UFC president Dana White recently added fuel to the fire that is that speculation, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines making the rounds for Monday, June 11.
Brock Lesnar done with WWE this summer?
When it was revealed that Lesnar had signed a new deal with WWE the day after he stunningly retained his title over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, one odd aspect of it all was that no terms of the contract were released. More specifically, no one was made aware as to how long the new deal would run. However, the UFC president may have revealed when Lesnar will finish up with his latest venture in pro wrestling, while at the same time confirming he's set to get his former heavyweight champion back.
Speaking to TMZ, White said that he believes Lesnar's current contract with Vince McMahon and Co. runs through the end of August. Naturally, this should accelerate the speculation that Lesnar will finally drop the championship that he has now held longer than any other performer in the modern era -- breaking the record formerly held by CM Punk -- at SummerSlam. As for who he may finally do the honors for on his potential way out, that's still up in the air. Presently, the two most popular choices are Roman Reigns finally slaying the beast, while intercontinental champion Seth Rollins -- one of the hottest performers in the world right now -- has also emerged as a popular selection.
On the heels of revealing when he believes Lesnar's deal is up, White dumped the rest of his proverbial gasoline tank on the rumors that Lesnar could face off with former light heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones upon his return to the Octagon.
- New Japan Pro-Wrestling will be returning to the United States on July 7 at the historic Cow Palace in San Francisco. Nearly two days after its action-filled Dominion card, we learned of a few matches that will be taking place during that return. Brand-new IWGP heavyweight champion Kenny Omega will make the first defense of the title he (finally) bested Kazuchika Okada for when he takes on Cody, as the beef still lingers between the dueling Bullet Club members. "Switchblade" Jay White will defend the IWGP Unites States championship against Juice Robinson; the Chaos team of Okada & Will Ospreay will battle the Los Ingobernables de Japon duo of Tetsuya Naito & Bushi; and The Young Bucks will defend their newly-won IWGP heavyweight tag team championship against Evil & Sanada.
- According to a report from PW Insider, James Ellsworth is set to reappear appear in WWE, and he could be doing so at Money in the Bank this weekend. So, there could be two scenarios at work here: Ellsworth will either pop up during the second-annual women's Money in the Bank match as a comedic callback to his ruining of the inaugural match last year, or he could be making his return to help Carmella escape Chicago with her SmackDown women's title as she takes on the terrifying Asuka.
- Adam Cole's opponent for his brief return to independent wrestling has been revealed, and this matchup has the internet buzzing. Evolve announced on Monday that Cole will defend his NXT North American championship against none other than Walter, one of the hottest independent wrestlers on the scene these days.
- On Monday's Money in the Bank go-home edition of Raw, Roman Reigns will battle Jinder Mahal -- six days before they meet at Money in the Bank. Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Bobby Roode will clash in a Fatal 4-Way match; Sasha Banks, Natalya, Ember Moon and Alexa Bliss will do 4-way battle as well; and Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax will go face-to-face ahead of their Raw women's title match in Chicago on Sunday.
