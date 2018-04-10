WWE news, rumors: Brock Lesnar's new contract reportedly allows him to compete in UFC

Current WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar is sticking around with the company. On Monday, just one day after he shockingly defended his title against Roman Reigns successfully in the main event of WrestleMania 34, WWE issued a release announcing that Lesnar had signed a new deal with the company, and he will be defending that title once again against Reigns on April 27 in Saudi Arabia on the "Greatest Royal Rumble" card.

At the time of the announcement, details on Lesnar's new deal were scarce. But, those details may be coming to light as this all begins to unfold.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

According to Dave Meltzer at MMA Fighting and also of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter [subscription required and recommended], the most recent deal that Lesnar signed with WWE is a short-term one, but at the same time, it also affords him the opportunity to compete in UFC once again for at least one more fight. Prior to Lesnar inking the new contract, it was heavily rumored that he would be making a full-time UFC return. Apparently, the new WWE contract will give him the best of both worlds.

Where this gets really interesting is pondering what the future may hold. The popular opinion has been that should Lesnar return to the Octagon after serving his required one-year suspension, then he would immediately receive a heavyweight championship match against the victor of the superfight coming up between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier in July at UFC 226. While he'd be the underdog against both in a potential matchup, should he recapture the heavyweight title he once held, then the title defenses would likely have to go through Vince McMahon. Suffice it to say, UFC fans would be none too pleased if this were the situation the promotion would be backed into.

Lesnar has always played the dual roles of athlete/businessman like few other, and it looks like he may have pulled off yet another sweet package for his career.

More WWE news, rumors

Sticking with the Lesnar theme as the WrestleMania fallout continues, PW Insider is reporting that Paul Heyman has also signed a new deal with WWE, this one on the short side. With Heyman's contract reportedly up the same time Lesnar's previous one was, this is not all that shocking considering Lesnar will be competing in at least one more bout in the near future.

Cody and The Young Bucks want 10,000 spectators for their "All In" super show coming up on Sept. 1, and the latest name announced will more than help them in their quest to hit that attendance figure. The announcement came on Monday that current IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada will be performing on the card -- so you can all start getting excited now about potentially seeing the fourth installment in his saga with Kenny Omega. I’m @ALL_IN_2018



September 1st! pic.twitter.com/B5dCG3nNf2 — オカダ・カズチカ (@rainmakerXokada) April 10, 2018