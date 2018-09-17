WWE news, rumors: Brock Lesnar's next match decided, Starrcade event is coming back

Many had thought that SummerSlam would be the last we'd see of former WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar for a very long time as he gets set to return to the UFC heavyweight ranks. That was proven to be incorrect on Sunday night at the Hell in a Cell event, where Lesnar made a shocking return to wreak havoc in the main event between reigning universal champion Roman Reigns and challenger Braun Strowman. Apparently, the appearance on Sunday night in San Antonio, Texas, was executed to set up a match in the near-future for the company's second trip to the middle east this year.

Brock Lesnar set to wrestle in Saudi Arabia

Just hours after Lesnar made his destructive presence felt at Hell in a Cell, Dave Meltzer reported on MMA Fighting that Lesnar is scheduled to compete on the company's next lucrative Saudi Arabia show. The show has yet to be officially announced, but most reports have it taking place on Friday, Nov. 2. This past April, WWE presented the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which aired live on the WWE Network and saw Lesnar retain his universal championship against Reigns inside of a steel cage with a controversial finish.

Given recent events, it's pretty clear the direction Lesnar is headed in as it pertains to his match in Saudi Arabia. He's contractually owed a rematch for the universal title he lost to Reigns at SummerSlam, so he'll either get a one-on-one crack at the champ, or in the wake of what took place on Sunday night, Strowman may likely be added to the mix to create a triple threat match for the top title on Raw.

You may have been under the belief that SummerSlam was the final time you'd see Lesnar compete inside a WWE ring for a long time, but we'll get at least one more match featuring the "Beast Incarnate" before he heads off to try and reclaim the UFC heavyweight championship in 2019.

