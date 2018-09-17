WWE news, rumors: Brock Lesnar's next match decided, Starrcade event is coming back
Lesnar's return on Sunday was executed with a specific in-ring return date in mind
Many had thought that SummerSlam would be the last we'd see of former WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar for a very long time as he gets set to return to the UFC heavyweight ranks. That was proven to be incorrect on Sunday night at the Hell in a Cell event, where Lesnar made a shocking return to wreak havoc in the main event between reigning universal champion Roman Reigns and challenger Braun Strowman. Apparently, the appearance on Sunday night in San Antonio, Texas, was executed to set up a match in the near-future for the company's second trip to the middle east this year.
Brock Lesnar set to wrestle in Saudi Arabia
Just hours after Lesnar made his destructive presence felt at Hell in a Cell, Dave Meltzer reported on MMA Fighting that Lesnar is scheduled to compete on the company's next lucrative Saudi Arabia show. The show has yet to be officially announced, but most reports have it taking place on Friday, Nov. 2. This past April, WWE presented the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which aired live on the WWE Network and saw Lesnar retain his universal championship against Reigns inside of a steel cage with a controversial finish.
Given recent events, it's pretty clear the direction Lesnar is headed in as it pertains to his match in Saudi Arabia. He's contractually owed a rematch for the universal title he lost to Reigns at SummerSlam, so he'll either get a one-on-one crack at the champ, or in the wake of what took place on Sunday night, Strowman may likely be added to the mix to create a triple threat match for the top title on Raw.
You may have been under the belief that SummerSlam was the final time you'd see Lesnar compete inside a WWE ring for a long time, but we'll get at least one more match featuring the "Beast Incarnate" before he heads off to try and reclaim the UFC heavyweight championship in 2019.
More WWE news, rumors
- Last year, WWE earned the praise of old-school wrestling fans all over when they brought back the Starrcade event -- the former marquee event of the NWA/WCW -- in Greensboro, North Carolina. Monday morning, WWE announced that they will be running Starrcade once again this year, this time in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Nov. 24. Per the advertisement from U.S. Bank Arena, two huge matches set to take place see The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre, as well as new SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch taking on Charlotte Flair inside a steel cage. Speaking of Charlotte, Starrcade legend Ric Flair is also set to appear. There's no word yet on whether Starrcade will air live on the WWE Network this year; it did not in 2017, which drew the ire of many fans.
- Cody Rhodes' first defense of the NWA worlds heavyweight championship that he earned with a victory over Nick Aldis at All In has been announced. The new NWA champ will put his title on the line for the first time during a Ring of Honor television taping on Sept. 29 against Willie Mack. Mack, a talented competitor who has competed in a number of promotions around the world, is most well-known for his appearances on "Lucha Underground."
- On Monday night's post-Hell in a Cell edition of Raw, The Undertaker will appear to further build the matchup with Triple H coming up on the . We may get more clarification on the the whole Lesnar-Reigns-Strowman saga, and after yet another victory over Alexa Bliss on Sunday, who could be next for Raw women's champ Ronda Rousey?
