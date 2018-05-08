WWE news, rumors: Brock Lesnar's status for Money in the Bank, tag team ladder match?
Hope you weren't expecting to see a universal title defense in Chicago next month
The controversial ending to the WWE universal championship match at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia seemed to make it pretty clear that Roman Reigns would get one more shot at Brock Lesnar on one of the biggest shows of the year, Money in the Bank. As it turns out, that's probably not going to be the case. This is where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines for Tuesday, May 8.
Brock Lesnar not slated to compete in June
On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," veteran journalist Dave Meltzer revealed that Lesnar is currently not scheduled to defend his universal championship against anyone -- much less Reigns -- at Money in the Bank on June 17 in Chicago. Furthermore, it's also not known for certain whether the Lesnar will make a defense at the following Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Pittsburgh on July 15. Of course, you'd expect Lesnar to compete at SummerSlam in August, but with details of the new contract he signed following WrestleMania 34 still failing to become public, you have to be weary to a point about a potential appearance in Brooklyn as well.
It's a curious decision to leave the universal champion off one of the five biggest cards of the year, but at the same time, the company may likely assume that the appeal of this particular show are the actual Money in the Bank ladder matches themselves, so the universal champ on the card isn't a necessity. This report also raises questions pertaining to Reigns. The most polarizing figure in WWE lost his qualifying match Monday night on Raw when he was attacked by Jinder Mahal. So, does Reigns find a way into the men's ladder match in the coming weeks? Does he have a singles match with Mahal at the show in an attempt to earn him even the slightest of cheers as they build to the inevitable next match with Lesnar for the red title?
We'll get our answers to those questions in due time, but for right now, it appears the question of Lesnar's status for Money in the Bank has been answered.
More WWE news, rumors
- In a recent interview with TVA Sports, Raw superstar Kevin Owens revealed that he recently signed a new five-year contract with WWE. Since being brought up rather quickly from NXT in 2015, Owens has generally been an integral focus for the company in one way or another, so it's not that surprising they want him to stick around for the long term.
- With tag teams cutting promos on the Money in the Bank ladder match Monday night during Raw, speculation began as to whether a tag team version of the bout could make its debut this year. While no official announcement was made on Raw, Bryan Alvarez of "Wrestling Observer Radio" noted on Twitter that the idea has been discussed.
- Ronda Rousey was absent from Raw Monday night, but WWE provided an explanation. The newest female superstar is currently on location filming for "Shark Week" on Discovery, which begins on July 22. She is expected to return to Raw soon and likely appear at Money in the Bank in some form or fashion.
- Tuesday night on SmackDown Live, the Money in the Bank pictures will become clearer. Daniel Bryan vs. Rusev and United States champion Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz are set as men's qualifying matches, while Charlotte Flair will take on Peyton Royce on the women's side. Also, they're teasing what's next for WWE champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura after their double countout finish at Backlash.
