WWE news, rumors: Brock Lesnar's status for Money in the Bank, tag team ladder match?

The controversial ending to the WWE universal championship match at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia seemed to make it pretty clear that Roman Reigns would get one more shot at Brock Lesnar on one of the biggest shows of the year, Money in the Bank. As it turns out, that's probably not going to be the case. This is where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines for Tuesday, May 8.

Brock Lesnar not slated to compete in June

On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," veteran journalist Dave Meltzer revealed that Lesnar is currently not scheduled to defend his universal championship against anyone -- much less Reigns -- at Money in the Bank on June 17 in Chicago. Furthermore, it's also not known for certain whether the Lesnar will make a defense at the following Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Pittsburgh on July 15. Of course, you'd expect Lesnar to compete at SummerSlam in August, but with details of the new contract he signed following WrestleMania 34 still failing to become public, you have to be weary to a point about a potential appearance in Brooklyn as well.

It's a curious decision to leave the universal champion off one of the five biggest cards of the year, but at the same time, the company may likely assume that the appeal of this particular show are the actual Money in the Bank ladder matches themselves, so the universal champ on the card isn't a necessity. This report also raises questions pertaining to Reigns. The most polarizing figure in WWE lost his qualifying match Monday night on Raw when he was attacked by Jinder Mahal. So, does Reigns find a way into the men's ladder match in the coming weeks? Does he have a singles match with Mahal at the show in an attempt to earn him even the slightest of cheers as they build to the inevitable next match with Lesnar for the red title?

We'll get our answers to those questions in due time, but for right now, it appears the question of Lesnar's status for Money in the Bank has been answered.

