WWE news, rumors: Changes to monthly PPV lengths, CM Punk lawsuit on hold
Beginning with Money in the Bank, monthly shows will reportedly add an hour
When it was announced that WWE was going back to the dual-branded pay-per-view format following WrestleMania, that led us to the belief that the monthly events would experience a longer run time. While the initial dual-branded show Backlash earlier this month didn't experience the change, apparently that might be the only one that doesn't. That's where we begin our look at some of the most notable WWE headlines making the rounds for Tuesday, May 22.
WWE PPV events running longer
According to a report from PW Insider, WWE has been reaching out to international broadcast partners to announce their intentions of adding one hour to all monthly events beginning with the upcoming Money in the Bank show on June 17. This means the PPV offerings would have a start time of 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff show beginning the festivities at 6 p.m. As it pertains to the "Big Four" events (Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series), PW Insider has been told they could experience longer run times than normal, which is to be expected.
With the plethora of talent on both Raw and SmackDown Live, not to mention the number of championships currently under the WWE banner, adding time onto these shows is the logical move to make. Take the aforementioned Backlash show, for example. There are currently two sets of tag team championships on the WWE main roster, yet neither were defended on the nine-match card. That could be due to creative issues, yes, but there's a good chance run time of the show played a factor in that as well.
The idea of longer events may not sit well with some fans, but in the end, it may be beneficial in providing balanced and entertaining cards moving forward.
More WWE news, rumors
- Tuesday was to mark the beginning of the trial in a libel case featuring CM Punk and Colt Cabana against WWE doctor Chris Amann. That will not be the case, as Pro Wrestling Sheet reported on Monday that not only has the trial been delayed but the two sides are discussing a settlement on the matter. Amann is suing for damages over accusations Punk made on Cabana's podcast in 2014 when he revealed all regarding his sudden departure from the company. Should a settlement indeed be reached and the case is put to bed, then fans can start speculating on a potential Punk return to the company some day.
- According to People, the John Cena-Nikki Bella drama could soon find a happy resolution. The latest report on the couple reveals they're "basically back together," with this news coming just days after the season 3 premiere of "Total Bellas" on Sunday which will chronicle the recent cancellation of their wedding that was slated to take place on May 5.
- On Tuesday night's edition of SmackDown Live, Daniel Bryan battles United States champion Jeff Hardy with the right to face Samoa Joe next week for a men's Money in the Bank slot. Two women's Money in the Bank qualifying matches will take place as Lana battles Billie Kay and Naomi will take on Sonya Deville. On Miz TV, the New Day will reveal which member will be added to the men's Money in the Bank bout following their victory last week, and of course, Shinsuke Nakamura will reveal the stipulation he has chosen for his upcoming WWE championship match against AJ Styles.
