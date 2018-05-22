WWE news, rumors: Changes to monthly PPV lengths, CM Punk lawsuit on hold

When it was announced that WWE was going back to the dual-branded pay-per-view format following WrestleMania, that led us to the belief that the monthly events would experience a longer run time. While the initial dual-branded show Backlash earlier this month didn't experience the change, apparently that might be the only one that doesn't. That's where we begin our look at some of the most notable WWE headlines making the rounds for Tuesday, May 22.

WWE PPV events running longer

According to a report from PW Insider, WWE has been reaching out to international broadcast partners to announce their intentions of adding one hour to all monthly events beginning with the upcoming Money in the Bank show on June 17. This means the PPV offerings would have a start time of 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff show beginning the festivities at 6 p.m. As it pertains to the "Big Four" events (Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series), PW Insider has been told they could experience longer run times than normal, which is to be expected.

With the plethora of talent on both Raw and SmackDown Live, not to mention the number of championships currently under the WWE banner, adding time onto these shows is the logical move to make. Take the aforementioned Backlash show, for example. There are currently two sets of tag team championships on the WWE main roster, yet neither were defended on the nine-match card. That could be due to creative issues, yes, but there's a good chance run time of the show played a factor in that as well.

The idea of longer events may not sit well with some fans, but in the end, it may be beneficial in providing balanced and entertaining cards moving forward.

