WWE news, rumors: Charlotte Flair return date, NXT TakeOver: War Games set

It's very noticeable when arguably the most talented woman on the WWE roster is missing, and that has been the case lately with SmackDown Live's own Charlotte Flair. But the daughter of the "Nature Boy" is now eyeing a return date, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest headlines for Tuesday, July 17.

Charlotte Flair has return date in mind

It was reported about a month ago that Flair would be needing to take some time off to repair a ruptured breast implant, and that has been confirmed to be the case. Appearing with Maria Menounos on Sirius XM Radio, Flair revealed that she had suffered the rupture prior to WrestleMania but waited to go undergo surgery due to all the commitments she had coming up. The decision to hold off on the surgery, however, appears to have been one that was ill-advised as she also admitted she had gotten sick from the floating silicone.

"I got sick a few times -- that may have been from it," Flair said. "The silicone got all the way in my armpit."

But the good news is that all seems to be well with the multi-time women's champ, and she even has a return date in mind. Flair admitted to Menounos on the show that she's cleared to return to action on July 31, which happens to fall on a Tuesday. She is, of course, aiming to return to action on that night's edition of SmackDown -- which is certainly no surprise given her competitiveness. Flair last competed in the ring as part of the second annual women's Money in the Bank match on June 17, which was won by Alexa Bliss who cashed in later that evening.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

More WWE news, rumors