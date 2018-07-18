WWE news, rumors: Charlotte Flair return date, NXT TakeOver: War Games set
The former women's champion aims to return by the end of the month
It's very noticeable when arguably the most talented woman on the WWE roster is missing, and that has been the case lately with SmackDown Live's own Charlotte Flair. But the daughter of the "Nature Boy" is now eyeing a return date, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest headlines for Tuesday, July 17.
Charlotte Flair has return date in mind
It was reported about a month ago that Flair would be needing to take some time off to repair a ruptured breast implant, and that has been confirmed to be the case. Appearing with Maria Menounos on Sirius XM Radio, Flair revealed that she had suffered the rupture prior to WrestleMania but waited to go undergo surgery due to all the commitments she had coming up. The decision to hold off on the surgery, however, appears to have been one that was ill-advised as she also admitted she had gotten sick from the floating silicone.
"I got sick a few times -- that may have been from it," Flair said. "The silicone got all the way in my armpit."
But the good news is that all seems to be well with the multi-time women's champ, and she even has a return date in mind. Flair admitted to Menounos on the show that she's cleared to return to action on July 31, which happens to fall on a Tuesday. She is, of course, aiming to return to action on that night's edition of SmackDown -- which is certainly no surprise given her competitiveness. Flair last competed in the ring as part of the second annual women's Money in the Bank match on June 17, which was won by Alexa Bliss who cashed in later that evening.
More WWE news, rumors
- NXT will be running back War Games later this year. It was announced on Monday that NXT TakeOver: War Games will again be taking place the night prior to Survivor Series, which this year falls on Nov. 17. This year's TakeOver: War Games will emanate from Los Angeles inside the Staples Center, the same venue that will host Survivor Series one night later. NXT brought back the NWA/WCW staple match last year, and Undisputed Era emerged victorious in the brutal bout over SAnitY and The Authors of Pain who were joined by current Undisputed Era member Roderick Strong.
- Impact Wrestling will be bringing in another notable name from the professional sports world. The promotion announced on Tuesday that, with the Slammiversary event taking place this Sunday in Toronto, Blue Jays outfielder Curtis Granderson will be in attendance. Not only will the MLB veteran be in the building, but he will be the "title holder" for the main event that sees Austin Aries defending the Impact world championship against Moose.
- The latest crop of NXT prospects reported to the WWE Performance Center for the first time on Tuesday, with some notable names getting their starts. Among those getting to work for WWE are independent sensations Keith Lee, Deonna Purrazzo and Io Shirai.
