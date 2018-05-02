WWE news, rumors: Chris Jericho back to NJPW, big WWE signing, Jason Jordan injury update
Jericho used his words to try and fool the professional wrestling world once again
WWE legend Chris Jericho made some serious waves earlier this year when he appeared for New Japan Pro-Wrestling on their annual Wrestle Kingdom card in the Tokyo Dome. Recently, Jericho stated that his relationship with the top Japanese promotion has ended, but it seems those comments may have been nothing but a smokescreen. That's where we begin our look at some of the biggest pro wrestling headlines for Wednesday, May 2.
Chris Jericho returning to NJPW after all
According to a report from PW Insider on Wednesday, Jericho will be making his way back to Japan very soon. Jericho is expected to appear at the company's Wrestling Dontaku event this week to set up an angle for the company's second-biggest show of the year, Dominion, set to take place on June 9 in Osaka Hall.
Jericho shocked the wrestling world when he took part on the Wrestle Kingdom on January 4, wrestling a match against Kenny Omega. The nine-time WWE intercontinental champion was unsuccessful in the bout and many thought that the match was a one-off appearance, but they were proven wrong when Jericho showed up the very next night to seemingly set up an angle with Los Ingobernables de Japon leader Tetsuya Naito. There was no follow-up from there, though, which rightfully struck many fans as odd.
With Naito recently claiming the IWGP intercontinental championship from Minoru Suzuki, however, everything seems clear now. The intercontinental championship king in the United States will be heading back over to Japan to try and claim the IWGP intercontinental championship which has existed since January 2011.
Jericho's most recent appearance for WWE took place last Friday as he was the 50th and final entrant in the Greatest Royal Rumble match.
More WWE news, rumors
- Another report from PW Insider notes that Jason Jordan, who has been out since January with a neck injury that required minimally invasive surgery, is scheduled to get back to work soon. Jordan is expected to be back traveling next week with the crew, and a return to Raw television should take place later this month for the storyline son of general manager Kurt Angle.
- PW Torch is reporting that top independent star Keith Lee has signed with WWE and will be heading to NXT once he finishes up with this scheduled independent dates. The monstrous and athletic Lee has been rumored to be making the move for a few months now, and we recently got our clearest indication that it was on the horizon with Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announcing a farewell show this month for their former champion.
- The post-show dark match of SmackDown Live on Tuesday night in Montreal was a long-awaited dream match, to say the least. After the cameras stopped rolling, Daniel Bryan -- held off of television with a storyline injury -- took on Shinsuke Nakamura in one-on-one action. However, the finish was not a decisive one as Nakamura continued to play up his new heel persona with his signature move as of late.
- On Wednesday night's edition of NXT, United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne will finally get his hands on Roderick Strong following the betrayal that took place in New Orleans. The Street Profits battle TM-61 in tag team action, Kona Reeves makes his debut, and Candice LeRae takes on Bianca Belair.
Daniel Bryan goes for the #oui kicks but Nakamura hits the shot to the balls and gets DQ'ed #WWEMontreal#sdlivepic.twitter.com/iXCVPB6jGd— Steven Wilson (@Rockamaniac00) May 2, 2018
