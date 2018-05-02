WWE news, rumors: Chris Jericho back to NJPW, big WWE signing, Jason Jordan injury update

WWE legend Chris Jericho made some serious waves earlier this year when he appeared for New Japan Pro-Wrestling on their annual Wrestle Kingdom card in the Tokyo Dome. Recently, Jericho stated that his relationship with the top Japanese promotion has ended, but it seems those comments may have been nothing but a smokescreen. That's where we begin our look at some of the biggest pro wrestling headlines for Wednesday, May 2.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

Chris Jericho returning to NJPW after all

According to a report from PW Insider on Wednesday, Jericho will be making his way back to Japan very soon. Jericho is expected to appear at the company's Wrestling Dontaku event this week to set up an angle for the company's second-biggest show of the year, Dominion, set to take place on June 9 in Osaka Hall.

Jericho shocked the wrestling world when he took part on the Wrestle Kingdom on January 4, wrestling a match against Kenny Omega. The nine-time WWE intercontinental champion was unsuccessful in the bout and many thought that the match was a one-off appearance, but they were proven wrong when Jericho showed up the very next night to seemingly set up an angle with Los Ingobernables de Japon leader Tetsuya Naito. There was no follow-up from there, though, which rightfully struck many fans as odd.

With Naito recently claiming the IWGP intercontinental championship from Minoru Suzuki, however, everything seems clear now. The intercontinental championship king in the United States will be heading back over to Japan to try and claim the IWGP intercontinental championship which has existed since January 2011.

Jericho's most recent appearance for WWE took place last Friday as he was the 50th and final entrant in the Greatest Royal Rumble match.

More WWE news, rumors