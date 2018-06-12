WWE news, rumors: Chris Jericho discusses his future; new Madison Square Garden shows

Chris Jericho not only sporadically competes for New Japan Pro-Wrestling these days, but following events that took place this past weekend, he is now a champion within the second-biggest promotion in the world. Now, questions have arisen regarding whether the new intercontinental champ will defend his title in the United States. Jericho didn't take long to address that matter, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines making the rounds for Tuesday, June 12.

Chris Jericho won't disrespect Vince McMahon

In what was one of the most stunning pro wrestling booking decisions of the year thus far, Jericho defeated Testuya Naito at NJPW's Dominion 6.9 show on Saturday to capture the IWGP intercontinental championship. With New Japan returning to the United States on July 7 for a show at the historical Cow Palace, not to mention the upcoming All-In super show going down on Sept. 1, fans have begun to wonder if Jericho would defend his newly-won Japanese championship here in the U.S. at either one or even both of those shows.

Well, forget it.

In an interview with "Inside the Ropes," Jericho revealed that he was offered to appear on both shows -- and he turned both offers down. Some may ask why he would do such a thing, but the answer is rather simple: He has zero desire to slap Vince McMahon in the face like that. The only way he would break his personal rule, really, would be if he and McMahon had some sort of falling out.

"I always felt the unwritten rule was I don't wanna go into the States," Jericho said. "I felt that'd be a real slap in the face to Vince. Now if it ever came down to it and something went down with us, I probably would do a show in the States and we could probably fill the Cow Palace with a Jericho-Kenny [Omega] rematch, or whatever it may be."

Jericho also went on to explain, at the risk of admittedly sounding arrogant, that he also would hate to lower his value by appearing on all of these bookings that he's offered.

Bottom line is that all of this makes sense. Jericho still has a great relationship with McMahon and WWE as far as we know, so as much as we'd like to see him compete for New Japan over here in his home of North America, it's completely understandable why that's an option he simply won't dive into.

