WWE news, rumors: CM Punk reportedly tests for role on new 'Backstage' studio show

CM Punk could be back on WWE programming in the near future -- just not programming produced by WWE.

Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports that Punk was at Fox Studios earlier this week to discuss a role as on-air talent for the upcoming FS1 studio show "Backstage." While there's no confirmation Punk has signed a deal to take part in the show, the report does state he participated in on-camera tests with lead host Renee Young in attendance.

The show is not produced or controlled by WWE, which means Punk would not have to work out any sort of financial deal or contract with the promotion after promises he'd not return to WWE in the future. This news comes more than a month after reports from Dave Meltzer that Punk's agent had reached out to Fox about a position on the studio show.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

Punk abruptly departed WWE in 2014, and the relationship between the former multi-time champ and the promotion has been antagonistic in the years since. He has since had a failed MMA run, losing badly in two trips to the UFC Octagon. He's worked in the commentary booth for Cage Fury Fighting Championships, written comic books and made his acting debut in "The Girl on the Third Floor," which releases later this month.

AEW has been a long-discussed landing spot should Punk decide to return to the ring, but he previously stated no actual effort was made by the promotion to sign him. AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes recently gave his side of the story.

"He did kind of make us look like dumbasses, saying we sent him a text message offer," Cody said. "I'm sure we texted him but we also called him. Someone else also met you in a coffee shop. We made genuine efforts, but in this case it's been some time away from the ring. We have to focus on who really wants to be on board."

More WWE news, rumors