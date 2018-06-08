WWE news, rumors: CM Punk shuns return to wrestling; Ronda Rousey debuting in Spain

CM Punk is getting set for his second appearance in the UFC when he takes on Mike Jackson Saturday night at UFC 225, but there are some pro wrestling fans out there who also believe he may be getting set for a return to the ring at some point. Punk doing his best to shut down those talks is where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines making the rounds for Friday, June 8.

CM Punk shuts down wrestling return

Leading up to his return to the Octagon, Punk sat down with Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting this Wednesday where his comments led some to believe a return to pro wrestling may be in the cards some day. On Thursday, he clarified those remarks and probably made some wrestling fans sad in the process. Speaking with Aaron Bronsteter of TSN, Punk bluntly stated that he's "done with professional wrestling."

After saying yesterday that an offer hasn't come along yet, CM Punk is emphatic about his pro wrestling future: "I'm done, I'm done, I'm done with professional wrestling" pic.twitter.com/xKnW56XHSU — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 7, 2018

While a return to WWE is very unlikely given the heavily strained relationship between the two sides, many have speculated that Punk could possibly make a return to Ring of Honor, or maybe even appear for a promotion such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling that continues to pick up steam. The most common theory, though, is that Punk will return to the pro wrestling world for the first time in over four years this September at the All In independent super show in Chicago being presented by friends The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes. These comments from Punk seem to debunk all of those theories, though.

The fact is, we won't know much about Punk's future until we see the outcome of his fight on Saturday. Should he emerge on the losing end again, then his MMA venture is more than likely over. Then we can all speculate about a return to the wrestling ring for the former WWE champion.

