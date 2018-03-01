WWE news, rumors: CM Punk stands up for Darren Young, WWE offers indy star

There is more than a month to go until WrestleMania 34, and WWE is taking care of a lot of business -- both preparing for the big show and what is to come for the company after its conclusion. With there always being plenty of news and rumors swirling around WWE each day, we here at CBS Sports are wrapping up as much of it as we can in today's story.

CM Punk takes a stand for Darren Young

Back in 2013 when CM Punk was a featured player in WWE, he made it a point to literally embrace Darren Young, who felt he took a risk in the locker room when he decided to come out of the closet as homosexual. As Young explained it during an conversation on Cerrito Live, as noted by Wrestling Inc., Punk had just finished a SummerSlam match against Brock Lesnar when he made it a point to stop Young in his tracks and give him a hug.

"Right after his match with Brock Lesnar, in catering, he was all iced up from head to toe, and he approached me in catering in front of everybody, and he told me to stand up. I stood up and he gave me a hug. And he said, 'I'm very proud of you for coming out and being so courageous. If you have any problem with anyone in the locker room because of this, you let me know and I will take care of this.' And he said this to me in front of everyone in catering. I was shocked! Here he just finished his match with Brock Lesnar and him coming up to me and showing me love was very moving to me."

Young also pointed out Randy Orton and Big Show as other WWE superstars who went out of their way to be supportive. Punk left WWE in 2014, and Young departed the company in 2017 following an injury and failed push involving Bob Backlund.

