WWE news, rumors: CM Punk talks WWE return, Triple H promises 'epic' surprise at NXT WarGames

With Triple H as the figurehead for the NXT brand, leading his troops to constant invasions of Raw and SmackDown ahead of the three brands clashing at Survivor Series, some have speculated a surprise in-ring return for "The King of Kings." After all, who better to captain Team NXT at the major pay-per-view event.

On a media call ahead of Saturday's NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Triple H shot down the idea of jumping in the ring at the event, saying it would take away from the core focus of the brand.

"I have no interest in that," Triple H said. "I have zero interest in that. Matter of fact, if someone came to me right now and said 'Hey, you should take that spot," I would fight that vigorously. I don't need to be a part of that. NXT is about youth, NXT is about the future. It's about the success of a new generation of star. If ever there's a moment you can add to that and help get it to another level, obviously you want to do everything you can to make it happen. But for me, in this moment, it's about others. I want them to shine on this stage. I want them to have this moment."

Triple H has wrestled four times in 2019, defeating Batista at WrestleMania, losing to Randy Orton at Super ShowDown and wrestling in two tag matches during WWE's June shows in Japan.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames takes place Saturday from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Survivor Series takes place the following night from the same venue.

Triple H also teased a big surprise at WarGames, stating there would be one "epic" member of Team Ciampa fans would learn of the day of the event. "I know that at WarGames there's an open slot on the Ciampa team that's going to be a day of when people find out," he said. "It's going to be epic."

On his first full appearance on WWE Backstage, CM Punk continued to hold firm that an in-ring return was very unlikely, though he didn't shut the door completely. "I've stated I work for FOX," Punk said. "I haven't talked to anybody in WWE. It's nothing that I'm actively pursuing or interested in. But I'm 41-years-old and I've lived and experienced life where I know to not say 'no.' But that's going to be a bridge that is going to have to be built and it might take as long as building the Great Wall of China. There are some hurdles there."

"It's not something I'm actively pursuing." - @CMPunk on a possible return to in-ring action. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/sg398s7uSI — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 20, 2019