WWE news, rumors: CM Punk talks WWE return, Triple H promises 'epic' surprise at NXT WarGames
'The King of Kings' wants the focus for WWE's third brand to stay on youth and the future
With Triple H as the figurehead for the NXT brand, leading his troops to constant invasions of Raw and SmackDown ahead of the three brands clashing at Survivor Series, some have speculated a surprise in-ring return for "The King of Kings." After all, who better to captain Team NXT at the major pay-per-view event.
On a media call ahead of Saturday's NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Triple H shot down the idea of jumping in the ring at the event, saying it would take away from the core focus of the brand.
"I have no interest in that," Triple H said. "I have zero interest in that. Matter of fact, if someone came to me right now and said 'Hey, you should take that spot," I would fight that vigorously. I don't need to be a part of that. NXT is about youth, NXT is about the future. It's about the success of a new generation of star. If ever there's a moment you can add to that and help get it to another level, obviously you want to do everything you can to make it happen. But for me, in this moment, it's about others. I want them to shine on this stage. I want them to have this moment."
Triple H has wrestled four times in 2019, defeating Batista at WrestleMania, losing to Randy Orton at Super ShowDown and wrestling in two tag matches during WWE's June shows in Japan.
NXT TakeOver: WarGames takes place Saturday from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Survivor Series takes place the following night from the same venue.
More WWE news, rumors
- Triple H also teased a big surprise at WarGames, stating there would be one "epic" member of Team Ciampa fans would learn of the day of the event. "I know that at WarGames there's an open slot on the Ciampa team that's going to be a day of when people find out," he said. "It's going to be epic."
- On his first full appearance on WWE Backstage, CM Punk continued to hold firm that an in-ring return was very unlikely, though he didn't shut the door completely. "I've stated I work for FOX," Punk said. "I haven't talked to anybody in WWE. It's nothing that I'm actively pursuing or interested in. But I'm 41-years-old and I've lived and experienced life where I know to not say 'no.' But that's going to be a bridge that is going to have to be built and it might take as long as building the Great Wall of China. There are some hurdles there."
- After a racially-charged statement by Jim Cornette on commentary for the most recent episode of "NWA Powerrr" made it to air, the promotion pulled the episode from YouTube to make edits. Now, an NWA statement has been released announcing Cornette's resignation from the promotion. "Jim made remarks during a singles match between Nick Aldis and Trevor Murdoch that were both offensive and do not meet the high standards of decency and good faith of the National Wrestling Alliance," the statement reads.
