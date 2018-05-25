WWE news, rumors: CM Punk update, independent promotions on WWE Network

While CM Punk is getting set to enter the UFC Octagon for the second time in his career on June 9 when he takes on Mike Jackson at UFC 225, he's still in a legal battle with his former employer WWE. Apparently, that battle will make its way to the courtroom, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines for Friday, May 25.

WWE vs. CM Punk lawsuit getting set for trial

Earlier this week, it appeared as if the libel case pitting WWE and Dr. Chris Amann against CM Punk and Colt Cabana could be headed for a settlement out of court after there was a delay in the proceedings. That doesn't seem to be the case, however, as PW Insider is reporting that jury selection has begun in the civil lawsuit.

Amann is suing Punk over disparaging remarks made by him following his sudden WWE departure in 2014. Punk appeared on Cabana's podcast in November 2014 and accused Amann of failing to properly treat him on numerous occasions. In the case, Amann is claiming that his reputation suffered from the accusations and he's seeking more than $1 million in damages from the former WWE champion and Cabana.

When it was reported there may be an out-of-court resolution on the way, WWE fans immediately began speculating whether the two sides could eventually settle all their differences, resulting in a Punk return to the company sooner rather than later. That was a stretch to begin with seeing how Punk has completely distanced himself from the professional wrestling world since his departure, and with this news, it's now even more unlikely anytime in the near future.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

More WWE news, rumors