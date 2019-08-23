WWE news, rumors: Cody Rhodes addresses NXT move to USA; new podcast network launching
The AEW exec doesn't seem startled by NXT's move to cable television
After years of Monday and Tuesday nights dominating the wrestling fan's free time, Wednesday night has suddenly become the most important night in the industry. On the heels of WWE announcing its NXT brand will move from a weekly one-hour show on WWE Network to two hours weekly on USA Network on Wednesday nights starting Sept. 18 -- the same night in which upstart All Elite Wrestling will also enjoy an 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET slot on TNT beginning Oct. 2 -- that's what AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes thinks.
"I think the most important night in all of wrestling is now Wednesday nights," Rhodes told Bleacher Report. "The best wrestling is going to be happening on Wednesday nights. It's destination TV, and when's the last time wrestling was destination TV? It's now must-watch, and I'm not going to complain about that. Wrestling fans now have a choice, and I hope they choose us."
Both NXT and AEW similarly feature a higher focus on in-ring action opposite the soap-opera pageantry of WWE's flagship Raw and SmackDown Live programs, which should make this "Wednesday Night War" ahead of us all the more enjoyable.
"I'm oddly intrigued to see what Vince McMahon does with NXT," Rhodes also pondered, alluding to rumors surfacing that the WWE chairman may become more involved with the third brand going forward on the USA Network.
- Another big move made by WWE this week was the recent announcement it will launch its own podcast network. "Storytelling is at WWE's core and we are eager to add the audio genre to our portfolio," said WWE Advanced Media executive vice president Jayar Donlan in a statement announcing the news.
- According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter [subscription required], AEW star Jon Moxley is dealing with an unspecified elbow injury ahead of AEW's All Out pay-per-view on Aug. 31 where he's scheduled to face off with Kenny Omega in a featured match. He competed on the independent circuit last weekend, though was said to be heavily favoring the injury in his much-anticipated match against Pentagon Jr.
- Also from the Observer, CM Punk's agent reportedly reached out to Fox in regards to his client potentially co-hosting a WWE studio show on Fox Sports 1 this fall. Given Punk's tumultuous history with WWE and Fox being the wrestling promotion's new TV partner, it would be hard to see anything develop there.
