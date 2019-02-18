WWE news, rumors: D-Generation X to enter 2019 WWE Hall of Fame with Chyna among inductees

Six members of D-Generation X will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April, WWE confirmed on Monday. News of the induction was first reported by ESPN. The six members of the "Attitude Era" staple that will be honored include: Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Chyna, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn and X-Pac.

"Being a part of DX remains one of the highlights of my career, and it is truly an honor to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside my closest friends," said Triple H in a press release. "We now have just one question for the WWE Hall of Fame: Are You Ready!?"

DX debuted in late 1997, with the original incarnation of the group including Michaels, Triple H, Chyna and Rick Rude. The night following WrestleMania 14 with Michaels needing to take time away to heal a back injury after dropping the WWE championship to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Triple H "picked up the ball" and introduced X-Pac, Road Dogg and Gunn as the newest members. DX would then go on to enjoy its most memorable run during what was a boom period in the professional wrestling industry at the time. DX has enjoyed brief reunions over the years, mostly consisting of just Michaels and Triple H, with the most recent coming for the Crown Jewel event in November 2018 where Michaels returned to the ring for the first time in over eight years to team with Triple H in taking on the Brothers of Destruction, The Undertaker and Kane.

Unquestionably, the most notable of the six inductions is that of Chyna. Considered a pioneer in the women's wrestling game by breaking barriers and competing regularly with the men, her induction is seen as long overdue by many fans. The only woman to have ever held the intercontinental championship has apparently been held away from the honor due to her involvement in the adult film industry, something that was even implied by Triple H during his appearance on the "Steve Austin Podcast" on the WWE Network back in 2015. Triple H did address the induction of Chyna on Wednesday, who died at her home in April 2016, with ESPN.

"Look, people believe what they want to believe. When I said a few years ago on the Austin podcast, or show, or whatever you want to call it, there's complexities around it," Triple H said. "But absolutely, definitely deserves to be in there. It'd be tough to pick a female that was more impactful on the business. She did something that was completely so out of left field that it wasn't even being considered when we first brought it up for her to come in. It wasn't even a consideration ... it wasn't an easy thing, and against all odds she did all of that. She earned everybody's trust. She won over the fans. She won over the boys. She did all of it."

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 6 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn the night prior to WrestleMania 35.

