WWE news, rumors: Daniel Bryan says wrestling at WrestleMania 34 is a possibility

With exactly three weeks to go until WrestleMania 34, WWE's top storylines are all picking up steam and the company is finalizing what should be a jam-packed card featuring more than a dozen matches over the six-hour show. In order to keep you up to date with all the goings on inside WWE, CBS Sports is here once again with a breakdown of some news and rumors that have popped up over the weekend.

WrestleMania 34 is set for Sunday, April 8 with a kickoff show beginning at 5 p.m. ET and the real show starting two hours later. CBS Sports will be in New Orleans all week offering live coverage of NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, WrestleMania 34 and Raw the day after 'Mania.

Daniel Bryan's in-ring return a possibility at WrestleMania

Fans have been clamoring for Bryan to return to a WWE ring ever since the company forced him to retire in April 2015 due to concussion concerns. Bryan, however, has maintained that he is perfectly capable of competing and has been cleared to do so by a litany off doctors -- basically every one he has visited with the exception of WWE's official neurologist, Dr. Joseph Maroon. This has been clouded even further with a SmackDown Live storyline that has Bryan, the brand's general manager, seemingly inching closer to coming to blows with the brand's commissioner, Shane McMahon. The storyline has played out over months -- often going nowhere and not yet including physicality -- with few twists and turns. Most fans are not exactly sure how it will play out at WrestleMania.

While in Abu Dhabi recently, Bryan spoke with The National and provided some insight into his current situation. Of note is the fact that Bryan mentioned WWE has two 'Mania plans, including one in which he gets cleared by doctors and is able to wrestle on the show.

"I don't know, and I don't think they know [if I will wrestle]. I think it all depends on whether or not I get cleared. As of this moment, as of today, I am not cleared by WWE. I have done everything in my power -- everything they have asked me to -- and I have gone above and beyond as far as 'OK, what doctors do you need me to see? Send me to any doctor you want, any doctor that you want and lets get their feedback on what is going on with me.' So far, every doctor has cleared me that they have sent me to, and so there is a chance [I can wrestle]. I used to think that the percentage of the WWE ever clearing me was low. I think, with the stuff that I have done, it has gone a little higher, but I don't know how much higher. ... There is one way to go if I don't get cleared and then there is another way to go if I am cleared. I am hoping to be cleared, but I don't know which way it goes."

This is a massive development. Bryan's contract with WWE is believed to expire in October. He has publicly stated that his preference is to get cleared by WWE and continue wrestling with the company -- one would assume extending his contract to do so -- but Bryan has also maintained that he would wrestle elsewhere if not given a match at WrestleMania 34 and ultimately cleared to compete with WWE before his contract with the company is up. With three weeks to go, it is officially crunch time not only for Bryan's in-ring return but potentially his WWE career as a whole.

More WWE news, rumors

Citing an interview in the official WrestleMania magazine (which you can view here), WrestlingInc.com reports that Mark Henry will be part of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018. The class is headlined by Goldberg but is stacked overall also including The Dudley Boyz, Ivory, Jeff Jarrett, Hillbilly Jim, Warrior Award recipient Jarrius "JJ" Robertson" and celebrity inductee Kid Rock. Henry, a two-time Olympian who signed with WWE in 1996 and just recently retired from regular in-ring competition while signed with the company as a producer, would likely be the final member of the class as WWE Hall of Fame classes usually include five or six wrestlers total. Henry won the world heavyweight championship, ECW championship and European championship during his time with WWE.



WWE legend Vader underwent heart surgery last week. He has been dealing with heart issues for years and was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2016 but has continued wrestling against doctors wishes, even going so far as to say publicly that he preferred to die in the ring if he had to go out.



There was a cameo featuring Jeff Hardy expected to be part of Monday night's "Ultimate Deletion" match featuring "Woken" Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt at the Hardy Compound, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. It is unknown whether WWE will leave the cameo in the final cut of the match after Jeff Hardy was arrested for driving while intoxicated last week.

