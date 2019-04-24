WWE news, rumors: Daniel Bryan update, Undertaker and Kurt Angle drop out of Starrcast II
Bryan has been absent since his WrestleMania 35 loss
Daniel Bryan has not been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, leading some fans to express concern for the star who returned to action last year after issues with concussions forced him into premature retirement in 2015. According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider who provided a brief update on the status of Bryan on Wednesday, the former WWE champion was not backstage Tuesday night at SmackDown Live in Lincoln, Nebraska, nor has he been on the road with the company since WrestleMania.
Bryan was involved in one of the biggest angles leading into WrestleMania 35 on April 7, and he dropped the WWE championship in MetLife Stadium to Kofi Kingston in one of the most anticipated matches of the night. His absence since then, however, has led many to speculate that his health may have taken another negative turn. When Bryan was cleared to return to in-ring competition last year, part of the compromise was that he would be checked by the WWE medical staff following every match he competes in. That said, it should be noted that there has been no reports or confirmation at this time that Bryan suffered any sort of injury in the title bout with Kingston.
Whatever the case may be, the absence of Bryan is certainly one that should be monitored going forward, and we will be sure to keep you updated as more information becomes available. Hopefully, his health downgrading is not a contributing factor to his time away as he was absolutely shining in this fresh heel run at the top of SmackDown.
More WWE news, rumors
- One of the most revered professional wrestlers of all time will be returning to the United States for the first time in 15 years. On Wednesday, it was announced that former All Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH champion Kenta Kobashi will be making an appearance at the Starrcast II event in Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend. Starrcast II takes place from May 23-26 surrounding All Elite Wrestling's debut Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, and CBS Sports was recently first to report that the convention will be highlighted by a roast of legend Ric Flair.
- There was some bad news for the Starrcast II event this week, though. The creator of the event, Conrad Thompson, revealed to Sports Illustrated that both The Undertaker and Kurt Angle have been pulled from the event by WWE. The two legends recently signed new deals with WWE, and afterwards, WWE exercised its right to pull the plug on any outside appearances.
- According to Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Radio," SmackDown star Jeff Hardy was injured at a live event over the weekend in Wisconsin, though the severity of the injury is unknown.
