WWE news, rumors: Daniel Bryan update, Undertaker and Kurt Angle drop out of Starrcast II

Daniel Bryan has not been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, leading some fans to express concern for the star who returned to action last year after issues with concussions forced him into premature retirement in 2015. According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider who provided a brief update on the status of Bryan on Wednesday, the former WWE champion was not backstage Tuesday night at SmackDown Live in Lincoln, Nebraska, nor has he been on the road with the company since WrestleMania.

Bryan was involved in one of the biggest angles leading into WrestleMania 35 on April 7, and he dropped the WWE championship in MetLife Stadium to Kofi Kingston in one of the most anticipated matches of the night. His absence since then, however, has led many to speculate that his health may have taken another negative turn. When Bryan was cleared to return to in-ring competition last year, part of the compromise was that he would be checked by the WWE medical staff following every match he competes in. That said, it should be noted that there has been no reports or confirmation at this time that Bryan suffered any sort of injury in the title bout with Kingston.

Whatever the case may be, the absence of Bryan is certainly one that should be monitored going forward, and we will be sure to keep you updated as more information becomes available. Hopefully, his health downgrading is not a contributing factor to his time away as he was absolutely shining in this fresh heel run at the top of SmackDown.

