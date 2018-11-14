WWE news, rumors: Daniel Bryan's heel turn, Nia Jax addresses Becky Lynch punch
Bryan had apparently been lobbying for the character switch for a while now
A new WWE champion was crowned Tuesday night on SmackDown, just five days before Survivor Series, as Daniel Bryan reached the top of the mountain for the first time since 2014 by dethroning AJ Styles. However, much more notable than the title switch was the manner in which Bryan captured the WWE championship. Everyone's favorite "YES!" man stunned the world when he turned heel by not only nailing Styles with a low blow to help get the victory, but by executing a brutal attack after the match had ended.
Whenever the subject of character turns comes up, especially one as out of left field to many as this one was, one of the common questions asked is just when exactly the final decision was made by Vince McMahon to pull the trigger on such a swerve. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio [subscription required and recommended], the decision to make the switch was somewhat sudden, while at the same time being one that has satisfied the new WWE champion.
Meltzer noted that the decision was made for Bryan -- who has been lobbying to become a heel for quite some time now, according to the report -- to take the WWE title from Styles this past weekend. So, if anyone believed the title switch was a panic move in the wake of the unfortunate injury to top star and SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch, that doesn't appear to be the case here. But, what may have come as fallout from the Lynch injury was the heel turn, which Meltzer reports was decided upon just Tuesday afternoon. No matter how it all went down, WWE surely threw us one of the biggest curveballs we've seen in quite some time on Tuesday night.
Following the heel turn and subsequent WWE championship win, Bryan will now head to Survivor Series on Sunday to take on universal champion Brock Lesnar from the Raw brand.
- It didn't take long for fans to figure out on Monday that a stiff punch from Raw superstar Nia Jax was the shot that caused Lynch severe facial injuries and the need to be removed from her Survivor Series bout with Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey this Sunday. Tuesday night on SmackDown Live, WWE even showed slow-motion footage of the punch, basically helping to out Jax as the culprit. As you'd expect, Jax has been dealing with a lot of heat on social media, and Wednesday, the former Raw women's champ took to Twitter to offer up a rebuttal and show off battle scars of her own -- none of which are nearly as severe as what the SmackDown women's champ is dealing with right now. Never one to be outdone lately, Lynch provided a fiery response to Jax that had everyone on Twitter buzzing.
- The WWE studios Paige biopic that was produced by none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had its first full official trailer released on Wednesday. No specific release date was announced, though the end of the trailer does advertise a premiere some time in February for the movie that has already experienced a delay in release.
- Wednesday night's edition of NXT on the WWE Network will serve as the go-home episode leading into this weekend's TakeOver: WarGames event in Los Angeles. We will find out who gets the advantage in the WarGames match, as one of War Raiders, Ricochet or Pete Dunne will take on the Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly. In women's action, Lacey Evans will take part in a singles bout and Mia Yim battles Bianca Belair.
