WWE news, rumors: Dean Ambrose return update, All In 2018 PPV announcement

Two members of The Shield, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, have been prominently featured on Raw for most of this year while the third member of the group has been patiently waiting to make his return to the red brand from injury. Dean Ambrose's wait may soon be coming to an end, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest headlines for Monday, Aug. 6.

Dean Ambrose destined for a SummerSlam return?

Ambrose has been sidelined since last December with a triceps injury requiring surgery that has taken a long time to heal, but the rehabilitation process appears to be complete. According to a report from PW Insider, the former WWE champion is set to return some time within the next month. Given that time frame, the report also goes on to note that Ambrose may pop back up at SummerSlam in Brooklyn on Aug. 19.

With Rollins attempting to earn back the intercontinental championship from Dolph Ziggler but constantly being foiled by Drew McIntyre, the popular consensus is that Ambrose will return to help even out the odds for this Shield brother. Seeing as Ambrose & Rollins were feuding with The Bar over the Raw tag team championship at the time of his unfortunate injury, it makes perfect sense to theorize this return scenario. However, you have to at least entertain the possibility that Ambrose makes his long-awaited return as a heel, a role he has thrived in throughout his career both in WWE and the independent scene.

Whatever the case, the popular Ambrose is just about ready to get back to in-ring action and maybe give the Raw brand a nice shot of adrenaline.

