WWE news, rumors: Dean Ambrose return update, All In 2018 PPV announcement
Ambrose is reportedly ready to make his presence felt once again inside a WWE ring
Two members of The Shield, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, have been prominently featured on Raw for most of this year while the third member of the group has been patiently waiting to make his return to the red brand from injury. Dean Ambrose's wait may soon be coming to an end, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest headlines for Monday, Aug. 6.
Dean Ambrose destined for a SummerSlam return?
Ambrose has been sidelined since last December with a triceps injury requiring surgery that has taken a long time to heal, but the rehabilitation process appears to be complete. According to a report from PW Insider, the former WWE champion is set to return some time within the next month. Given that time frame, the report also goes on to note that Ambrose may pop back up at SummerSlam in Brooklyn on Aug. 19.
With Rollins attempting to earn back the intercontinental championship from Dolph Ziggler but constantly being foiled by Drew McIntyre, the popular consensus is that Ambrose will return to help even out the odds for this Shield brother. Seeing as Ambrose & Rollins were feuding with The Bar over the Raw tag team championship at the time of his unfortunate injury, it makes perfect sense to theorize this return scenario. However, you have to at least entertain the possibility that Ambrose makes his long-awaited return as a heel, a role he has thrived in throughout his career both in WWE and the independent scene.
Whatever the case, the popular Ambrose is just about ready to get back to in-ring action and maybe give the Raw brand a nice shot of adrenaline.
More WWE news, rumors
- The card for the All In independent super show on Sept. 1 in Chicago has been taking shape, but as time has passed, fans have been asking only one question: How can we watch it? That was answered Monday on the latest edition of "Being The Elite." The main show being presented by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks will begin at 7 p.m. ET and can be purchased on pay-per-view or through the Fite TV app. As an added bonus, a portion of the card will take place from 6-7 p.m. ET and will be available to view for free on WGN America.
- Matt Hardy recently got some fans riled up with some tweets that could have alluded to retirement, but that's apparently not the case. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hardy's not hinting at retirement, rather he's banged up with injuries. Because of this, the former Raw tag team champion plans on undergoing a new rehabilitation treatment.
- Ronda Rousey is set to compete in her first televised Raw match on Monday night when she takes on Alicia Fox ahead of her SummerSlam championship match against Alexa Bliss. Also on this week's Raw as the road to SummerSlam continues on, Roman Reigns -- after being escorted from the building last week -- will address the actions of Brock Lesnar from last week; Bobby Roode takes on Mojo Rawley in one-on-one action; and we're going to find out of Rollins can begin to overcome the odds stacked against him as he aims for the intercontinental title once again.
