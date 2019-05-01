WWE news, rumors: Dean Ambrose returns to Jon Moxley persona, Lio Rush responds to negative reports
Jon Moxley appears set for another run in the independent scene
Jon Moxley has returned to pro wrestling and Dean Ambrose is no more. Now apparently free from his WWE contract, the former WWE champion and The Shield member posted a hype video to Twitter shortly after midnight ET on Wednesday that seemingly welcomed back the death match connoisseur character.
In the video, which was spectacularly well done, Moxley escapes from a prison, which is likely a metaphor for him breaking free from the creative chains he felt he was tied down by in WWE. Upon escaping, Moxley begins training while on the run from authorities, and we're left with an image of him staring deep into the camera with his right first wrapped in barbed wire.
Back in January, in an unorthodox move by the company, WWE announced that Ambrose opted not to sign a new contract and would be departing some time in April shortly after WrestleMania 35. Given the fact that WWE consistently drew attention to the fact that he was leaving on television, fans became skeptical as to whether Ambrose was actually leaving. The video posted on Wednesday not only confirms the departure once and for all, but it also marks the return of one of the best independent wrestling personas of this generation in Moxley.
Now we wait to see what the future holds for Moxley, which could include everything from signing a likely lucrative deal with the upstart All Elite Wrestling to simply touring the world competing for a variety of independent wrestling promotions.
