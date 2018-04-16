WWE news, rumors: Details on Lesnar-McMahon incident; John Cena, Nikki Bella split

Most everyone watching WrestleMania 34 last weekend was left in disbelief when Brock Lesnar pinned Roman Reigns clean in the main event in New Orleans to retain the universal championship. Since the stunning finish of the final match on that loaded card, information about the entire situation continues to come to light, including a reported confrontation between Lesnar and Vince McMahon backstage following the show. An update on that reported real-life showdown is where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines for Monday, April 16.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

The Lesnar-McMahon incident was likely a work

As part of the fallout from the ending of WrestleMania 34, reports surfaced that Lesnar and McMahon got pretty heated with each other. Part of the confrontation reportedly involved Lesnar throwing the top Raw title at the WWE chairman as well as Shane McMahon getting so upset that he wanted a piece of the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Apparently, though, this situation may have just been more of the elder McMahon adding drama to the finish that really no one saw coming. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter [subscription required and recommended], he's of the belief that there's a good chance that this was all orchestrated with the idea of working everyone backstage.

Given just how far McMahon went to keep everyone in the dark surrounding the finish of the main event, it's certainly possible that he carried it so far as to add in what appeared to be real-life conflict backstage following the bout. Skeptics of this report looking to debunk it may point towards the younger McMahon becoming as upset as he did, but it should also be pointed out that Meltzer revealed the only people who were aware Lesnar was going over heading into the event were Vince McMahon, Paul Heyman and Lesnar himself; not even Reigns was informed until last Sunday.

Whatever the case, it all worked out as the Monday following WrestleMania brought upon the news that Lesnar had re-signed with WWE on a reported short-term deal, with the "Beast Incarnate" facing Reigns inside of a steel cage for the universal title at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia on April 27.

More WWE news, rumors