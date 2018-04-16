WWE news, rumors: Details on Lesnar-McMahon incident; John Cena, Nikki Bella split
Cena and Bella split just a little over one year after their WrestleMania engagement angle
Most everyone watching WrestleMania 34 last weekend was left in disbelief when Brock Lesnar pinned Roman Reigns clean in the main event in New Orleans to retain the universal championship. Since the stunning finish of the final match on that loaded card, information about the entire situation continues to come to light, including a reported confrontation between Lesnar and Vince McMahon backstage following the show. An update on that reported real-life showdown is where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines for Monday, April 16.
The Lesnar-McMahon incident was likely a work
As part of the fallout from the ending of WrestleMania 34, reports surfaced that Lesnar and McMahon got pretty heated with each other. Part of the confrontation reportedly involved Lesnar throwing the top Raw title at the WWE chairman as well as Shane McMahon getting so upset that he wanted a piece of the former UFC heavyweight champion.
Apparently, though, this situation may have just been more of the elder McMahon adding drama to the finish that really no one saw coming. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter [subscription required and recommended], he's of the belief that there's a good chance that this was all orchestrated with the idea of working everyone backstage.
Given just how far McMahon went to keep everyone in the dark surrounding the finish of the main event, it's certainly possible that he carried it so far as to add in what appeared to be real-life conflict backstage following the bout. Skeptics of this report looking to debunk it may point towards the younger McMahon becoming as upset as he did, but it should also be pointed out that Meltzer revealed the only people who were aware Lesnar was going over heading into the event were Vince McMahon, Paul Heyman and Lesnar himself; not even Reigns was informed until last Sunday.
Whatever the case, it all worked out as the Monday following WrestleMania brought upon the news that Lesnar had re-signed with WWE on a reported short-term deal, with the "Beast Incarnate" facing Reigns inside of a steel cage for the universal title at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia on April 27.
More WWE news, rumors
- The John Cena-Nikki Bella six-year relationship has come to an end, with the couple releasing a statement on Sunday to US Weekly confirming the news. Cena and Bella's real-life relationship was finally thrust onto WWE television last year leading up to their mixed tag team match with The Miz & Maryse that ended with Cena finally offering up a proposal in the middle of the ring.
- In another report from the Observer, we may not have to wait long to see Velveteen Dream on the main roster, as he could be getting the call-up sooner rather than later. The NXT prodigy has taken the world by storm with the amazing execution of his eccentric gimmick and the in-ring skills to go along with it, so you could see where the main roster brass could want to start utilizing his talents as soon as possible.
- Monday's edition of Raw is sure to be an eventful one as it begins this year's Superstar Shakeup. In addition to seeing which talents the red brand will add it its roster, we will also be treated to Bayley take on Sasha Banks in singles action after weeks of tension has been building. WWE is also teasing whether there will be repercussions for Ronda Rousey after her attack on Stephanie McMahon last week, as well as building upon the Reigns-Samoa Joe feud that began last week on Raw with the latter's return and challenge for Backlash.
