WWE news, rumors: Dolph Ziggler staying in WWE? Rey Mysterio's future

The status of Dolph Ziggler in WWE has been a topic of conversation for several weeks now. Actually, given his storyline usage, you could say it's been a something on the table for several years.

But as it pertains to the present day, we may have some clarification on the future of "The Showoff" in the largest pro wrestling company in the world. Apparently, he was deemed valuable enough to be given a pretty sweet deal that just could not be turned down by the former Spirit Squad member.

This is where we begin our look at some of the prominent WWE headlines and rumors for Monday, Feb. 12.

Report: Ziggler to continue showing off in WWE

Ziggler was offered and accepted what was described by Bill Hamin of "The Locker Room" podcast as a "sweetheart deal" to remain with WWE. Reportedly, this new long-term deal will allow Ziggler to depart from the building immediately after his matches, and he will also be allowed to pursue projects (such as his comedy) outside of WWE as long has they don't interfere with his commitments.

Last year at Clash of Champions, Ziggler won the United States championship when he defeated Baron Corbin and Bobby Roode in a triple threat match. However, two nights later on SmackDown Live, he came out to the ring, ripped on fans for not deserving him, left the belt in the ring and confused all of us in the process. He was absent from television until he appeared as the No. 30 entrant in the Royal Rumble match, although he only lasted a few minutes in the annual bout before being tossed by No. 2 entrant Finn Balor. Ziggler will make his return to the SmackDown Live ring on Tuesday night when he faces off with Corbin for the right to become the fourth participant in the WWE championship match at Fastlane that already includes the champion AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

More WWE news, rumors

Former WWE women's champion Ivory has been announced as the latest WWE Hall of Fame inductee. Ivory joins a class to be inducted in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 weekend that already includes Goldberg and The Dudley Boyz.

Ivory joins a class to be inducted in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 weekend that already includes Goldberg and The Dudley Boyz. Rey Mysterio will compete for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. During the recent New Beginning show, the master of the 619 surprised the wrestling world when he appeared in a pretaped video announcing he will be competing in a NJPW ring. Mysterio, who was recently a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match, will make his NJPW debut at the Strong Style Evolved show, which marks New Japan's return to the United States on March 25 in Long Beach, California. His opponent will be none other than legendary Japanese junior heavyweight Jushin Thunder Liger, so that's definitely a match you won't want to miss when it airs live on AXS TV.

During the recent New Beginning show, the master of the 619 surprised the wrestling world when he appeared in a pretaped video announcing he will be competing in a NJPW ring. Mysterio, who was recently a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match, will make his NJPW debut at the Strong Style Evolved show, which marks New Japan's return to the United States on March 25 in Long Beach, California. His opponent will be none other than legendary Japanese junior heavyweight Jushin Thunder Liger, so that's definitely a match you won't want to miss when it airs live on AXS TV. An explosive challenge issued by the legendary @reymysterio! #LEGENDvLEGEND Sign up Now & Get ready!!▶︎https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#NJPWWorld#NJSSE#la325#NJNBGpic.twitter.com/PaH3vP2m3Y — njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 10, 2018 Booker T and Corey Graves worked us all. OK, Corey and Booker, you guys got us. Graves agreed to make an appearance on Booker's radio show, where we thought some more real-life fireworks would go off between the two in the wake of the former five-time WCW champion leading us to believe he was ready to give Graves a parking lot beatdown. Yet, what we learned from Graves' appearance on the show was that the two were just having fun with one another while watching the internet wrestling community burn as they laughed at everyone's expense. Well done, guys. And remember, wrestling fans -- always assume that everything is a work.

OK, Corey and Booker, you guys got us. Graves agreed to make an appearance on Booker's radio show, where we thought some more real-life fireworks would go off between the two in the wake of the former five-time WCW champion leading us to believe he was ready to give Graves a parking lot beatdown. Yet, what we learned from Graves' appearance on the show was that the two were just having fun with one another while watching the internet wrestling community burn as they laughed at everyone's expense. Well done, guys. And remember, wrestling fans -- always assume that everything is a work. Tamina Snuka is out indefinitely. SmackDown women's superstar Tamina recently revealed on Instagram that she underwent successful surgery on her right shoulder. WWE confirmed the news of the procedure, although no timetable has been set for her return. The daughter of the late "Superfly" Jimmy Snuka was recently an entrant in the first women's Royal Rumble match that took place in Philadelphia, won by Raw superstar Asuka.

SmackDown women's superstar Tamina recently revealed on Instagram that she underwent successful surgery on her right shoulder. WWE confirmed the news of the procedure, although no timetable has been set for her return. The daughter of the late "Superfly" Jimmy Snuka was recently an entrant in the first women's Royal Rumble match that took place in Philadelphia, won by Raw superstar Asuka. Announced matches for the Feb. 12 Raw: Finn Balor, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt and Apollo Crews will battle in a Fatal 4-Way match to determine the final entrant into the men's Elimination Chamber match on Sunday, Feb. 25. Also, general manager Kurt Angle announced on Monday that two old rivals will collide as Sasha Banks will take on Bayley in some "friendly competition." With Raw taking place in Bayley's hometown of San Jose, California, and tension brewing between the two friends as of late, we could be in store for a treat with this bout. Could the long-awaited Banks heel turn be on the horizon? “Friendly competition” is good.. So I’m making it official for tonight on #Raw- San Jose’s own @itsBayleyWWE will take on @SashaBanksWWE! — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) February 12, 2018



