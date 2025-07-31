Drew McIntyre is headed to WWE SummerSlam. Previously, McIntyre revealed that passport issues were jeopardizing a tag team match featuring him and Logan Paul against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll this weekend.

On Wednesday, McIntyre claimed to have been stranded in the United Kingdom after attending a friend's wedding in England. McIntyre, who holds dual citizenship and resides in Nashville, was unable to return to the U.S. McIntyre's travel woes conflicted with his tag team match scheduled for Saturday, the first night of a two-day SummerSlam.

The Miz publicly offered to replace McIntyre, but that won't be necessary. McIntyre uploaded a video on Thursday, standing next to Paul.

"You think I'd partner with The Miz?" Paul asked. "I have a Scottish warrior, stupid."

"This guy is a more powerful friend than you. He sent the jet," McIntyre said, addressing Jelly Roll. "On Saturday, you and Randy are screwed."

More WWE news, rumors

Cody Rhodes revisits his issues with John Cena at SummerSlam, but it's not the only old wound he has reopened. Rhodes recently addressed his departure from All Elite Wrestling, a company he helped launch, and his return to WWE.

Rhodes shocked the professional wrestling world by returning at WrestleMania 38, three years after creating WWE's largest North American alternative since WCW. Rhodes wouldn't dig deep into his AEW split, where he served as an executive vice president, but he confessed that there are hurt feelings.

"There's clearly bad blood, but there's also clearly respect and love," Rhodes told The Ringer ahead of SummerSlam.

AEW president Tony Khan, an executive with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC, founded AEW with help from Rhodes, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. Rhodes said his closeness to AEW contributed to his eventual falling out with the company.

"If I felt disrespected ever at WWE, that's one thing," Rhodes said. "That's a company that was built [already]. That's the Yankees. That's the flagship of it all... But feeling disrespected somewhere I built with my friends, that we built. Feeling disrespected there, I wouldn't stand for it."