WWE news, rumors: Edge denies recent talk of potential in-ring return to the company

Chatter began to make the rounds on Thursday that Adam Copeland -- better known as WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time world champion Edge -- may be on his way to an in-ring return nearly eight years after retiring from competition. On Friday, Copeland took to Twitter to post a short statement refuting the claims. If that story sounds familiar, it's because it's an almost exact replay of what went down a few months back.

Thursday, PW Insider stated called back to their report from earlier this year in which Copeland had paid a visit to Dr. Joseph Maroon, WWE's head doctor, while now reporting that he had signed a new WWE deal with a "pretty nice upside." Those collective pieces of the puzzle led to speculation that we could see an in-ring return sooner rather than later.

Copeland, however, seemed to make it clear a return was not in the works.

Still not and still not. Period. — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) December 20, 2019

It's only natural to speculate this could easily be a move to throw fans off the trail of a comeback that is being planned. Or, it could simply be Copeland trying to shoot down rumors that have no basis in reality. Of note, Copeland did make a surprise appearance at SummerSlam in Toronto this past August to deliver a spear to Elias in a one-off moment.

