WWE news, rumors: Hart Foundation in Hall of Fame, Nikki Bella announces her retirement

Another long-rumored WWE Hall of Fame induction has been made official. Yahoo Sports was first to report on Monday that the legendary Hart Foundation tag team comprised of Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart is the latest inductee into this year's class. PW Insider reported back in February that manager "The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart would be joining Hart and Neidhart in the induction, though that doesn't seem to be the case.

The duo of Hart and Neidhart began its WWE tag team run in 1985 as a heel tandem, and in 1987, would earn the tag team championship for the first time by defeating the British Bulldogs. After Hart turned babyface at WrestleMania 4 in 1988, the Hart Foundation would split from its manager Hart and go on to enjoy a run as fan favorites. It was during this period of time where they would get their second go-around with the tag team titles after defeating Demolition at SummerSlam 1990. The Hart Foundation separated in 1991 after losing the titles to the Nasty Boys at WrestleMania 7.

Hart would go on to have one of the most successful singles careers in WWE history, which earned him a previous Hall of Fame induction in 2006. "The Hitman" becomes the latest member of the 2019 Hall of Fame class that will enjoy a second induction, joining Shawn Michaels (D-Generation X) and Booker T (Harlem Heat). Neidhart, the father of current WWE superstar Natalya, died unexpectedly in August 2018.

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on Saturday, April 6 -- the night before WrestleMania 35 -- inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

